Bucks-Wizards Twi-lights: Parker, Brogdon step up with Giannis out
Miss out on any of the action from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 107-101 loss to the Washington Wizards?
We’ve got you covered.
Check out all the best clips from the loss, including great plays by game-leading scorer Jabari Parker and Malcolm Brogdon, who finished with a career-high 22 points:
#Bucks' @JabariParker gets us started with a 3! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/iKPju9C8TZ pic.twitter.com/xthaMHUQYZ
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2017
'Beautiful' dunk by #Bucks' @JabariParker! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/iKPju9C8TZ pic.twitter.com/yPdctJRxXP
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2017
WOW! @TonySnell20 all the way down the boulevard! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/iKPju9C8TZ pic.twitter.com/ypcI6SvyG3
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2017
Big #Bucks D! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/iKPju9C8TZ pic.twitter.com/Ua4yMVT2fi
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2017
Brogdon take sets up @JabariParker! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/iKPju9C8TZ pic.twitter.com/9Q8FJWJqL1
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2017
#Bucks' Beasley on halftime lead over #Wizards: 'Can't get complacent' pic.twitter.com/NSfjX8AGbJ
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2017
Nice jumper from Bucks' @TonySnell20! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/iKPju9C8TZ pic.twitter.com/HrBmmeNf2x
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2017
Nice reverse by @MatthewDelly! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/iKPju9C8TZ pic.twitter.com/Q62h9bKvdV
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2017
Brogdon left-hand finish off the glass! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/iKPju9C8TZ pic.twitter.com/By202mZu9W
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2017
Another off-hand shot from Brogdon! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/iKPju9C8TZ pic.twitter.com/1zUZxrpmZF
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2017
#Wizards' @JohnWall: 'We came out with a good win' pic.twitter.com/lhmMxwmect
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2017
#Bucks' Kidd on loss: 'It's all me … I didn't do a good job' pic.twitter.com/iVQ5UaDRb6
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 8, 2017