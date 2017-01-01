Bucks Twi-lights: Milwaukee 116, Chicago 96

Greg Monroe had 15 points and 12 rebounds in the Bucks' 116-96 win over the Bulls.
NBAE/Getty Images/NBAE

We might have to rename the “Twi-lights” feature to a pun about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Because he’s nothing but a human highlight reel!

If you missed out on his 35-point effort in Chicago, fear not because we have most of it below.

But first, we get tonight’s Twi-lights started with a deep dive into the mind of Greg Monroe.