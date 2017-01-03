Bucks-Thunder Twi-lights: Giannis stuffs Westbook at the rim
The Bucks began 2017 right where they left off in 2016 — with a victory!
Watch the best highlights from tonight’s 98-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, including an interview with rookie Malcolm Brogdon and a big block from Giannis.
Malcolm Brogdon on his first career triple-double: “it’s a game that will always be in my heart” pic.twitter.com/dguhbAsBIC
It’s a three from @Giannis_An34! Watch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/lJR0sMGYZa pic.twitter.com/cyOueRDNe1
.@M10OSE shows off his low-post moves! Catch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/lJR0sMGYZa pic.twitter.com/0YBFgGWjht
New year, same @Giannis_An34! Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/lJR0sMGYZa pic.twitter.com/qJY7Jsu4xs
.@JabariParker with the finish!!! Watch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/lJR0sMGYZa pic.twitter.com/JNtf2hsBTm
.@Bucks moving the ball well! “Aw yeah…team work!” Watch the #Bucks on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/lJR0sMGYZa pic.twitter.com/YikLR0c8N5
.@M10OSE says the @Bucks need to grab more rebounds in the second half pic.twitter.com/ANzNGX1pVE
The second half is underway! On tonight’s @HupyandAbraham halftime interview, assistant coach Greg Foster says “it’s all about energy” pic.twitter.com/rWpQtLBn4T
What happens when two triple-double machines meet at the rim? Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/lJR0sMGYZa pic.twitter.com/gkIsAJGeZW
.@JohnHenson31 says a win over a great team like the #Thunder is the best way to bring in the new year pic.twitter.com/raFx709ONG
.@Bucks head coach Jason Kidd compliments @Giannis_An34‘s improvement in passing the ball after Milwaukee’s win over OKC pic.twitter.com/qsJgqfVzCr
On tonight’s #BucksFastbreak presented by @Chevrolet, Milwaukee came out hot in the third quarter and never looked back pic.twitter.com/Dy7C8dqe7R
