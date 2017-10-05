Bucks sign Xavier Munford, waive James Young

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free-agent guard Xavier Munford to a contract and waived former first-round pick James Young.

Munford’s last regular season action in the NBA came during the 2015-16 season when he played just 14 games with the Grizzlies, averaging 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The 6-2 guard split time between Greensboro of the NBA G-League and FC Barcelona Lassa last season. With Greensboro, he played in 30 games and averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 blocks.

Munford was a member of the 2017 USA AmeriCup Team that finished 5-0 and won the gold medal in Argentina. He averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

A native of Hillside, N.J., Munford concluded his collegiate career at the University of Rhode Island in 2014 where he became the fastest player in school history to reach the 1,000 point mark.

Young, who became the first cut from the training camp roster, was a first-round draft selection, going No. 17 overall to the Boston Celtics. The 6-6 forward appeared in just 89 games over the course of three seasons with the Celtics.