Bucks-Rockets Twi-lights: Antetokounmpo stars on #GiannisNight
Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t disappoint Bucks fans on #GiannisNight, a celebration of the rising star on FOX Sports Wisconsin preluding the NBA’s announcement of 2017 All-Star game starting lineups.
Giannis finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in Milwaukee’s 111-92 loss to Houston.
Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews, including a big block by Antetokounmpo and #GiannisMeanMugs photos from Bucks fans.
What do @Bucks teammates think about @Giannis_An34?@jasonterry31: “He has all the things that have the make up of a superstar” pic.twitter.com/6kuq5Imbwl
.@Giannis_An34 is making a name for himself across the @NBA.
Kevin Love: “Some of the plays [he makes], you just shake your head” pic.twitter.com/oiarb0JP0Q
It’s a bucket for @Giannis_An34 on #GiannisNight! Watch @Bucks basketball on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/50VaKZcVkZ pic.twitter.com/97Uqrw5tMu
.@matthewdelly dishes it to @JabariParker for a few style points! Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/50VaKZcVkZ pic.twitter.com/UdBRUH2w2A
What does @Giannis_An34 serve his guests for dinner?
Fruit snacks still count as fruit, right? pic.twitter.com/JgAhTToGbw
Sorry @dekker, tonight is #GiannisNight
Watch @Bucks basketball on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/50VaKZcVkZ pic.twitter.com/GL0JRWjpOh
Young @Giannis_An34: “I’m an all-around player. I can jump, I can pass, I can shoot…I can do everything”
Yes. Yes you can. #GiannisNight pic.twitter.com/QPUN5pXp6B
.@Giannis_An34 spins and throws one down! Watch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/50VaKZcVkZ pic.twitter.com/n6l8ZNbi95
Uh ohhhh! @Bucks coming back in Houston! Watch #Bucks basketball on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/50VaKZcVkZ pic.twitter.com/xQZVDLS5ia
.@Giannis_An34 has 32 points on the night! Watch #Bucks 4th quarter action on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/50VaKZcVkZ pic.twitter.com/zHjTtNZh1u
.@Bucks head coach Jason Kidd says @Giannis_An34 had a great game tonight in Houston pic.twitter.com/LxLiUuatRb
On tonight’s #BucksFastbreak presented by @Chevrolet, Tony Smith says the Rockets’ run in the 2nd quarter turned out to be the difference pic.twitter.com/bFV9gbMdtx
