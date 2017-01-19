Bucks-Rockets Twi-lights: Antetokounmpo stars on #GiannisNight

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t disappoint Bucks fans on #GiannisNight, a celebration of the rising star on FOX Sports Wisconsin preluding the NBA’s announcement of 2017 All-Star game starting lineups.

Giannis finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in Milwaukee’s 111-92 loss to Houston.

Catch up on all the best highlights and interviews, including a big block by Antetokounmpo and #GiannisMeanMugs photos from Bucks fans.

What do @Bucks teammates think about @Giannis_An34?@jasonterry31: “He has all the things that have the make up of a superstar” pic.twitter.com/6kuq5Imbwl — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 19, 2017

.@Giannis_An34 is making a name for himself across the @NBA. Kevin Love: “Some of the plays [he makes], you just shake your head” pic.twitter.com/oiarb0JP0Q — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 19, 2017

What does @Giannis_An34 serve his guests for dinner? Fruit snacks still count as fruit, right? pic.twitter.com/JgAhTToGbw — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 19, 2017

Young @Giannis_An34: “I’m an all-around player. I can jump, I can pass, I can shoot…I can do everything” Yes. Yes you can. #GiannisNight pic.twitter.com/QPUN5pXp6B — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 19, 2017

.@Bucks head coach Jason Kidd says @Giannis_An34 had a great game tonight in Houston pic.twitter.com/LxLiUuatRb — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 19, 2017