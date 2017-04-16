Bucks-Raptors Game 1 Twi-lights: Giannis posterizes Ibaka

Miss out on any of the action from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 97-83 win in their first-round playoff game against the Toronto Raptors?

We’ve got you covered.

Check out all the best clips from the win, including some incredible dunks from Giannis Antetokounmpo:

#Bucks asst. coach Eric Hughes: 'We gotta get back and load' pic.twitter.com/XX00smhEK2 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017

One down, three to go! #Bucks take Game 1 with 97-83 win over #Raptors pic.twitter.com/Ud6iYQbyvX — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 16, 2017

#Bucks' Brogdon on Game 1 win: 'We're hungry … we wanna make a run' pic.twitter.com/EitKxVjHxs — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 16, 2017

#Bucks' Kidd on Game 1 win vs. #Raptors: 'It starts with playing hard' pic.twitter.com/aljlj4BHq5 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 16, 2017