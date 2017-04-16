Bucks-Raptors Game 1 Twi-lights: Giannis posterizes Ibaka
Miss out on any of the action from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 97-83 win in their first-round playoff game against the Toronto Raptors?
We’ve got you covered.
Check out all the best clips from the win, including some incredible dunks from Giannis Antetokounmpo:
#Bucks' @RealJasonKidd and @jasonterry31 on playoff pressure
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
#Raptors' @DeMar_DeRozan, #Bucks' @Giannis_An34 on facing each other
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
#Bucks' @jasonterry31 on playoff mentality: 'There will be no social media'
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
#Raptors' Casey compares @Giannis_An34 to @MagicJohnson
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
.@Giannis_An34 gets the #Bucks started!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
.@Giannis_An34's leftie jam puts #Bucks in the lead!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
.@M10OSE left hand UP and IN!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
.@Giannis_An34 SLAMS IT DOWN!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
Statement-making finish by @Giannis_An34!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
The PREZ for 3!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
#Bucks trail 51-46 at halftime. @TellyHughes catches up with @M10OSE:
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
#Bucks asst. coach Eric Hughes: 'We gotta get back and load'
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
Gus: This team seems better with @ThonMaker14 on the floor
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
.@ThonMaker14 BLOCK sets up @Giannis_An34 AND1!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
.@Khris22m STEAL -> Explosive @TonySnell20 DUNK!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
.@MatthewDelly takes a tough shot and gets the roll!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
HA-HA! @Khris22m left-hand finger-roll!
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 15, 2017
One down, three to go! #Bucks take Game 1 with 97-83 win over #Raptors
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 16, 2017
#Bucks' Brogdon on Game 1 win: 'We're hungry … we wanna make a run'
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 16, 2017
#Bucks' Kidd on Game 1 win vs. #Raptors: 'It starts with playing hard'
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 16, 2017
#Bucks' Brogdon on first playoff game: 'It was another level for sure'
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 16, 2017
#Bucks' @M10OSE on Game 1 win, being 'x-factor'
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 16, 2017
#Bucks' @Giannis_An34 on technical: 'Next time I'll be less excited'
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 16, 2017