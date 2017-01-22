Bucks-Heat Twi-lights: Maker makes first career start
Miss out on any of the action from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 107-97 loss to the Miami Heat?
We’ve got you covered.
Check out all the best clips from the loss, including great plays by Thon Maker, who made his first career start, and Matthew Dellavedova, who made his first start in 13 games:
#Bucks' Kidd starting @MatthewDelly, @ThonMaker14 pic.twitter.com/RyDQpOQKnq
#Bucks' @Jasonterry31 has his eye on @TellyHughes' job pic.twitter.com/SNIcJqFj9V
#Bucks' @Johnhenson31 gets us started! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/cF8N7D40yc pic.twitter.com/wQSD4elrRw
Great spinning shot by #Bucks' @Giannis_An34! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/cF8N7D40yc pic.twitter.com/AsaZeiZ5fy
MY GOODNESS, @Giannis_An34! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/cF8N7D40yc pic.twitter.com/iRT2THCFO5
#Bucks' @M10OSE gets a little help from his buddy Brogdon! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/cF8N7D40yc pic.twitter.com/i368qncahN
#Bucks' @JabariParker –> @MatthewDelly for 3! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/cF8N7D40yc pic.twitter.com/KGOUjEbQQG
#Bucks' @Giannis_An34 goes coast-to-coast after a steal! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/cF8N7D40yc pic.twitter.com/wHtRaASW6h
#Bucks' @ThonMaker14 for 3! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/cF8N7D40yc pic.twitter.com/HR9PaQLuEl
A beautiful reverse from #Bucks' Brogdon! Watch @Bucks now on @FSWisconsin, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/cF8N7D40yc pic.twitter.com/YuWsBUBmnp
