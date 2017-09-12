Brewers to open 2018 season in San Diego

The bad news for Major League Baseball teams in 2018 is that the regular season will begin in March.

The good news for the Milwaukee Brewers is in what could be frigid temperatures around the country, at least they’ll be opening in beautiful San Diego.

The 2018 schedules were released Tuesday by MLB, and the Brewers will open up against the Padres for a three-game set beginning Thursday, March 28. It marks the first time the Brewers will open on the road since 2011.

After an unusual Sunday off day, Milwaukee has its home opener on Monday, April 2 against St. Louis.

The regular season concludes with a three-game set at Miller Park against Detroit from Sept. 28-30.

Besides the Tigers, the Brewers other interleague games will be against Cleveland, Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox and, of course, a home-and-home vs. the Minnesota Twins. In 2018, the Brewers and Twins will play each other six times, with a three-game series at Target Field from May 18-20 and three at Miller Park from July 2-4.

The Brewers’ longest road trip is May 10-20, when they’ll play 10 games in 11 days in Colorado, Arizona and Minnesota. Following that trek, Milwaukee returns to Miller Park for their longest homestand, May 21-30 against the Diamondbacks, Mets and Cardinals.

While Milwaukee ends the year against the Tigers, the five previous series to that are against division mates Chicago, Pittsburgh (both home and away), Cincinnati and St. Louis.

To see Milwaukee’s entire 2018 schedule, click here.