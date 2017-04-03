Brewers sign reliever Hughes, finalize opening-day roster

The Milwaukee Brewers have filled the final spot on their 25-man Opening Day roster by signing veteran reliever Jared Hughes on Sunday.



Hughes, a 31-year-old right-hander, had been released by Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Pitching for the Pirates since 2011, Hughes has appeared in 313 major-league games, owning a 15-13 record with three saves with a 2.82 ERA and 1.280 WHIP. Last season with Pittsburgh, Hughes had a 3.03 ERA and 1.416 WHIP.

Hughes’ best season was in 2014, when he had a 1.96 ERA and 1.088 WHIP in 64 1/3 innings. He followed that with a 2.28 ERA in 2015.

However, Hughes struggled this spring, allowing 15 runs (12 earned) on 16 hits in 9 1/3 innings.