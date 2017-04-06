Brewers send RHP Jungmann to minors

The Milwaukee Brewers sent reliever Taylor Jungmann to Double-A Biloxi to clear room on their 25-man roster for utility player Nick Franklin, who was claimed off waivers Wednesday.

Jungmann pitched in one game in Milwaukee’s first four games, allowing one run in 2/3 inning.

The Brewers had been carrying eight relievers and just four position reserves prior to getting Franklin, who will report to the team Friday.

Jungmann began the 2016 season in Milwaukee’s rotation after an impressive rookie season, but he was tagged for a 7.76 ERA in eight game (six starts) before being sent to Triple-A Colorado Springs. He had an ERA bordering on 10 with the Sky Sox and was sent to Biloxi, where he had a 2.51 ERA in 13 starts.

After being used in relief during spring training and his brief stint at the start of 2017, the right-hander former first-round pick is expected to resume a starting role with the Shuckers.