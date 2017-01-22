Badgers score 4 straight goals in ending Minnesota’s streak
Wisconsin fell behind at home 2-1 after one period but scored the next four goals in beating Minnesota 5-3 at the Kohl Center to split the weekend series.
The win ended the Gophers’ seven-game win streak, their longest in over a decade.
Cameron Hughes, Tim Davison and Corbin McGuire scored in the second period as the Badgers (11-8-1, 4-2-0-0 Big Ten) took control.
Trent Frederic scored in the first minute of the third period on the power play to make it 5-2 Wisconsin, which allowed a late power-play goal to the Gophers (14-6-2, 6-2-0-0).
Check out highlights from Saturday’s game:
#Badgers' Jurusik makes the stop! Watch @BadgerMHockey on @fswisconsin PLUS: https://t.co/9RiTN7sYO9 pic.twitter.com/do7pCCZs4m
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2017
Shot sniffed out by Jurusik with a terrific save! Watch @BadgerMHockey on @fswisconsin PLUS: https://t.co/9RiTN7sYO9 pic.twitter.com/xQdQWgLR5G
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2017
#Badgers GOAL by Will Johnson! Watch @BadgerMHockey on @fswisconsin PLUS: https://t.co/hm4L1xiha5 pic.twitter.com/WbvbC6zC5O
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 21, 2017
#Badgers tie it with goal by Cameron Hughes! Watch @BadgerMHockey on @fswisconsin PLUS: https://t.co/9RiTN7sYO9 pic.twitter.com/TIRpsGxrcF
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 22, 2017
#Badgers take 3-2 lead with goal by Tim Davison! Watch @BadgerMHockey on @fswisconsin PLUS: https://t.co/9RiTN7sYO9 pic.twitter.com/A7F2OziCfY
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 22, 2017
Corbin McGuire tips in a PP goal for a 4-2 #Badgers lead! Watch @BadgerMHockey on @fswisconsin PLUS: https://t.co/9RiTN7sYO9 pic.twitter.com/kOuY3mpRjq
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 22, 2017
#Badgers take 5-2 lead on Trent Frederic PP goal! Watch @BadgerMHockey on @fswisconsin PLUS: https://t.co/9RiTN7sYO9 pic.twitter.com/cyiFUiQ8dn
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 22, 2017
Great save by Jurusik! Watch @BadgerMHockey on @fswisconsin PLUS: https://t.co/9RiTN7sYO9 pic.twitter.com/C4UFztCTCe
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 22, 2017