Badgers score 4 straight goals in ending Minnesota’s streak

Wisconsin fell behind at home 2-1 after one period but scored the next four goals in beating Minnesota 5-3 at the Kohl Center to split the weekend series.

The win ended the Gophers’ seven-game win streak, their longest in over a decade.

Cameron Hughes, Tim Davison and Corbin McGuire scored in the second period as the Badgers (11-8-1, 4-2-0-0 Big Ten) took control.

Trent Frederic scored in the first minute of the third period on the power play to make it 5-2 Wisconsin, which allowed a late power-play goal to the Gophers (14-6-2, 6-2-0-0).

Check out highlights from Saturday’s game: