Badgers OL Ramczyk declares for NFL Draft

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk became the second Wisconsin Badgers player to leave school early as he declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday. Ramczyk joins linebacker T.J. Watt, who declared last Tuesday.

While Watt will be the third in his family to play in the NFL, Ramczyk’s path was more unorthodox. The junior began his collegiate career at Division 3 UW-Stevens Point (after enrolling at Division 2 Winona, where he never played, and Mid-State Technical College, where he thought of becoming a welder) before transferring to Wisconsin.

Ramczyk was a standout on the scout team in his first year with the Badgers, which he had to sit out, and then took over as the team’s left tackle this year, quickly garnering national acclaim. He would be named a first-team All-American by the AssociatePress, Sporting News, FOX Sports and Pro Football Focus, among others, and second team by Walter Camp and the FWAA.

Ramczyk had surgery on his right hip and will miss the NFL Combine. However, he was given a first-round grade by the NFL and is being mocked in that round by the so-called draft experts.

This marks the first time since 2010 that Wisconsin has had two juniors leave early for the draft. That season it was T.J.’s brother, defensive end J.J. Watt, and running back John Clay who both went to the NFL, although Clay was not drafted. Running back Melvin Gordon left after his junior year in 2014.