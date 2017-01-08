Badgers hockey sweep Spartans in 200th Kohl Center victory

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team (10-7-1, 3-1-0-0 Big Ten) got a pair of goals from sophomore captain Luke Kunin, who played his first game since returning from the World Junior Championship, and got 23 saves from sophomore goaltender Matt Jurusik, who made his first start since Nov. 19 because of an injury, to capture a 5-1 victory over Michigan State (4-13-1, 0-4-0-0 Big Ten) at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

That @lukekunin9 celly was almost as great as the goal. pic.twitter.com/kqeJs72lFA — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 8, 2017

The victory marked the 200th for Wisconsin since the Kohl Center opened for the 1998-99 season.

Sophomore forward Seamus Malone opened the scoring for UW with a score just 33 seconds into the game, with senior forward Grant Besse extending his scoring streak to eight games with an assist.

Sophomore forward Matt Ustaski scored his first goal of the season to close out the scoring. Peter Tischke also lit the lamp for Wisconsin.

First goal of the season for @mustaski27, second round of free ice cream this weekend! pic.twitter.com/EofB2gMxVD — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 8, 2017

Carson Gatt scored a goal for Michigan State and goalie Ed Minney made 30 saves in his ninth loss of the season.

UW is off next weekend before returning to action Jan. 20-21 when border-rival Minnesota visits the Kohl Center.