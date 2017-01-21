Badgers hockey fights back to tie in overtime loss to Gophers

The border battle lived up to its name in an exciting tug-of-war between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey teams Friday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., that culminated in a 4-3 overtime loss.

Minnesota dominated in the first period, scoring two goals before Wisconsin had as many shots on goal.

Leon Bristedt got the Gophers on the board first before Mike Szmatula added one from point-blank range.

But Wisconsin wasn’t ready to give in, and goals by Luke Kunin and Matt Ustaski brought the game to a tie late in the second period before Minnesota’s Tyler Sheehy scored in the final minute of the frame.

The Badgers’ Trent Frederic tied the game and the Gophers’ Justin Kloos scored the game-winner in overtime.

Jack Berry made 36 saves in goal for the Badgers.

The rivals will face off again Saturday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports Wisconsin PLUS.

Here’s the best clips from the overtime loss: