FOX Sports Wisconsin’s 2016 stories of the year

2. Brewers trade longtime catcher Jonathan Lucroy to Texas Rangers

Jonathan Lucroy came up to the Brewers in 2010 and quickly established himself as both a good offensive and defensive player, not to mention a fan favorite. But with Milwaukee rebuilding and Lucroy haivng turned 30 and scheduled to be a free agent after the 2017 season, the Brewers sent him to Texas for prospects in a trade deadline deal. Lucroy, who left Milwaukee with the best batting average and most home runs by a Brewers catcher, did get a chance to thank the fans -- and they him -- with one final pinch-hit appearance the day before the trade.

Associated Press

Benny Sieu