Wisconsin Badgers 2017 recruiting class

Jack-Coan, QB (Sayville, NY)

Early enrollee ... four-star prospect by Rivals … three-star recruit by 247 Sports and Scout … set Long Island career records for passing yards (9,787) and touchdown passes (128) while also rushing for 2,551 yards (6.54 average) and 33 TDs … named New York Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior … selected as state co-player of the year in Class A by New York State Sportswriters Association as a junior and senior … three-time first-team all-state selection … received Hansen Award as Suffolk County’s top player as a senior … three-time Boomer Esiason Award winner as top quarterback in Suffolk County … also a four-time all-county and three-time All-Long Island selection … threw for 1,695 yards and 21 TDs on 118-for-231 passing as a freshman … as a sophomore completed 195 of 327 passes to set Long Island single-season records with 3,431 yards and 40 touchdowns … went 168-for-260 for 2,499 yards and 36 TDs as a junior, also rushing for 1,275 yards and 17 TDs … as a senior, was 158-for-220 for 2,162 yards and 31 TDs while rushing for 766 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Courtesy Sayville High School