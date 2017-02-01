Wisconsin Badgers 2017 recruiting class
Michael Balistreri, DE (University School)
Preferred walk-on ... Finished career at University High School with 311 tackles, 51 tackles for loss and 11 sacks … helped lead school to four playoff appearances … first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference at linebacker as a sophomore, junior and senior and second-team all-league as a freshman … also first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference at offensive tackle as a senior and honorable mention all-conference at tight end as a junior … semi-finalist for Tim Krumrie Award as state’s top senior defensive lineman … WFCA All-Star Game selection … team captain … recorded 93 tackles, 17 TFLs, and 6 sacks during senior season … registered 87 tackles, 14 TFLs and 1.5 sacks as a junior.Courtesy VIP
Adam Bay, LS (Mesa, AZ)
Ranked nation’s No. 1 long snapper by Kohl’s … selected for 2017 Under Armour All-America Game … first-team all-state as a senior … second-team all-state as a sophomore and junior … three-time all-section selection … successfully completed all 440 snaps of high school career, including three varsity seasons … recorded 15 tackles and a sack as a sophomore … made 14 tackles and recovered 2 fumbles as a junior … had 9 tackles as a senior … four-year scholar-athlete award winner.Courtesy Bay family
Tyler Beach, OT (Port Washington HS)
Three-star prospect by 247 Sports, Rivals and Scout … first-team all-state by Associated Press and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association … did not allow a sack in three seasons as starter at offensive tackle … finalist for Joe Thomas Award presented to state’s top senior offensive lineman … North Shore Conference Player of the Year as a senior … first-team All-North Shore Conference as a junior and senior … also played on defense as a senior, finishing with 18 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 forced fumble and 2 blocked kicks … honorable mention all-state as a junior … honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore … invited to U.S. Army All-American Combine following junior season.Courtesy Beach family
Logan Bruss, OG (Kimberly HS)
Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals and Scout … unanimous first-team all-state selection by the Associated Press as a senior … also first-team all-state by AP as a junior … two-time all-state selection by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association … finalist for Joe Thomas Award presented to state’s top senior offensive lineman … named Offensive Lineman of the Year in Fox Valley Association North Division as a junior and senior … first-team All-FVA North as a junior and senior … second-team all-conference as a sophomore … Academic All-State selection.Courtesy Bruss family
Ethan Cesarz, ILB (Delavan-Darien HS)
Preferred walk-on ... First-team all-state and Southern Lakes Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, recording 132 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 1 interception … also caught 47 passes for 894 yards and 7 touchdowns as a senior … two-time All-Southern Lakes Conference and WFCA All-Region selection on defense … three-time first-team all-conference first team and WFCA All-Region on offense … two-time honorable mention all-state on offense … two-time team captain and MVP … finished career with 308 tackles, 177 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and 1 interception … registered 108 receptions, 1,970 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense.Courtesy Delavan-Darien High School
Jack-Coan, QB (Sayville, NY)
Early enrollee ... four-star prospect by Rivals … three-star recruit by 247 Sports and Scout … set Long Island career records for passing yards (9,787) and touchdown passes (128) while also rushing for 2,551 yards (6.54 average) and 33 TDs … named New York Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior … selected as state co-player of the year in Class A by New York State Sportswriters Association as a junior and senior … three-time first-team all-state selection … received Hansen Award as Suffolk County’s top player as a senior … three-time Boomer Esiason Award winner as top quarterback in Suffolk County … also a four-time all-county and three-time All-Long Island selection … threw for 1,695 yards and 21 TDs on 118-for-231 passing as a freshman … as a sophomore completed 195 of 327 passes to set Long Island single-season records with 3,431 yards and 40 touchdowns … went 168-for-260 for 2,499 yards and 36 TDs as a junior, also rushing for 1,275 yards and 17 TDs … as a senior, was 158-for-220 for 2,162 yards and 31 TDs while rushing for 766 yards and 11 touchdowns.Courtesy Sayville High School
Jake Collinsworth, ILB (Merrill HS)
Preferred walk-on ... unanimous first-team All-Great Northern Conference linebacker and second-team all-conference running back as a junior … recorded 73 tackles, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass breakup on defense to go along with 442 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns on offense … second-team all-conference linebacker sophomore year … awarded Mike Hill Memorial Award as team’s most dedicated and determined player as a senior … two-time team Man of Steel winner for highest-scoring preseason testing numbers on team … three-time team captain … finished career with 725 rushing yards on 122 carries and 8 rushing touchdowns on offense … logged 138 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries on defense.Courtesy Beth Meyer
Madison Cone, CB (Kernersville, NC)
Early enrollee ... three-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals and Scout … finished career with 196 tackles, 27 interceptions and 51 pass breakups … named all-state by Associated Press as a senior after recording 30 tackles, 6 interceptions and 12 pass breakups … four-time All-Piedmont Triad Conference selection … three-time all-area pick … named All-Northwest by Winston-Salem Journal as a junior and senior … named team’s defensive MVP as a junior and senior … as a junior, logged 7 interceptions and 11 pass breakups … had 8 interceptions and 16 pass breakups as a sophomore … recorded 6 interceptions and 12 breakups as a freshman.Courtesy East Forsyth High School
Danny Davis, WR (Springfield, OH)
Rated a four-star recruit by Rivals, 247 Sports and Scout ... second-team all-state by Associated Press as a junior and senior … played running back, receiver and returner … as a senior, offensive player of the year in Greater Western Ohio Conference National East Division … first-team All-Southwest District … rushed for 1,195 yards and 7 touchdowns on 171 carries (7.0 average) as a senior … also caught 22 passes for 559 yards and 6 TDs … averaged 22.1 yards on kickoff returns.Courtesy Springfield HS
Sam DeLany, WR (Kettle Moraine HS)
Preferred walk-on ... honorable mention all-state by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and unanimous first-team All-Classic Eight Conference as a senior … WFCA All-Region as a senior … team captain and MVP senior year … holds school career records with 91 receptions for 1,153 yards … also hauled in 8 touchdowns … also holds single-season school records with 73 receptions for 939 yards as a senior, scoring 7 touchdowns … had 25 tackles, 1 interception and 8 pass breakups on defense.Courtesy Kettle Moraine High School
Alex Fenton, OG (Menomonie HS)
Three-star recruit by 247 Sports and Scout … first-team all-state by Associated Press and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association … finalist for Joe Thomas Award presented to state’s top senior offensive lineman … first-team All-Big Rivers Conference as a senior … part of offensive line that allowed just 1 sack on 265 pass plays during senior season … moved to offensive line full time as a senior after playing defensive tackle and tight end as a junior … honorable mention all-conference as a junior … named team’s Most Valuable Underclassman as a junior.Courtesy Painted Iris Photography, Becky Richartz
Jake Ferguson, TE (Madison Memorial HS)
Four-star recruit by 247 Sports, three-star recruit by Rivals and Scout … selected for finals of Nike’s The Opening, rating as No. 2 tight end nationally … finished career with 1,795 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns … defensively, tallied 314 total tackles, 29 TFLs, 5 sacks, 5 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles … as a junior, named first-team All-Big 8 Conference as a wide receiver and linebacker … made All-Southwest Region at wide receiver by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a junior … caught 63 passes for 991 yards and 8 TDs as a junior, while also recording 99 tackles and 6 TFLs … second-team All-Big 8 as a sophomore … finished sophomore season with 133 tackles, including 22 TFLs and 2 sacks, and 3 interceptions … three-year team captain.Courtesy Madison Memorial High School
Cade Green, WR (Austin, TX)
Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals and Scout … finished career with 194 receptions for 2,965 yards and 37 touchdowns … helped lead Lake Travis to Class 6A Division I state championship as a senior, making 56 catches for 1,044 yards and 13 TDs … second-team All-Central Texas as a senior … third-team All-Central Texas as a junior … honorable mention all-state by Texas Sports Writers Association as a junior, with 72 receptions for 1,172 yards and 14 TDs … first-team all-district as a junior and senior … second-team all-district as a sophomore, recording 57 receptions for 702 yards and 8 touchdowns … two-time team offensive MVP … team captain as a senior … also played lacrosse, earning first-team all-state and team MVP honors as a junior … three-time academic all-district selection.Courtesy Lake Travis High School
Izayah Green-May, OLB (Bollingbrook, IL)
Early enrollee ... three-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals and Scout … three-time defensive MVP at Bolingbrook.Photo courtesy Bolingbrook High School
Deron Harrell, WR (Denver)
Originally part of Wisconsin's 2016 recruiting class ... Denver Prep League Offensive MVP and first-team all-conference pick as a senior, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 1,347 yards and 17 touchdowns along with 330 rushing yards ... also first-team all-conference at defensive back, logging four interceptions ... second-team all-conference at defensive back as a junior, recording three INTs ... first-team all-conference at QB as a sophomore, throwing for 1,621 yards and 17 touchdowns ... two-year team captain ... three-time team MVP … also a four-year starter in basketball ... second-team all-state selection and first-team All-Denver Prep League as a sophomore, helping East win Class 5A state championship.Courtesy Denver East High School
Matt Hennigsen, DE (Menomonee Falls)
Preferred walk-on ... first-team all-state by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, both as offensive lineman and defensive lineman … second-team all-state by Associated Press … swept Greater Metro Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year awards as a senior … first-team All-Greater Metro Conference as an offensive lineman junior and senior seasons … also first-team all-conference as a defensive lineman as a senior … WFCA All-Region as a junior … two-time team captain.Courtesy Menomonee Falls High School
Faion Hicks, CB (Miami)
Early enrollee ... Three-star recruit by Rivals and Scout … finished career with 7 interceptions and 75 tackles … rushed for 1,356 yards and 13 touchdowns … second-team All-Broward County by South Florida Sun Sentinel as a senior after helping lead Flanagan to regional semifinals … recorded 30 tackles and 3 interceptions as a senior … selected for Miami Dolphins Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game … as a junior, helped clinch Flanagan’s state title with fourth-quarter touchdown run in 2015 Class 8A championship game … honorable mention All-Broward County as a sophomore and junior … rushed for 856 yards and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore … ran for 500 yards and 3 TDs as a junior … three-year team captain.Courtesy Faion Hicks via Twitter
Hunter Johnson, RB (Darlington HS)
Preferred walk-on ... Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Offensive Player of the Year as a senior … first-team all-state by WFCA and Associated Press … Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch award winner as state’s top senior running back … rushed for 2,171 yards and 41 touchdowns on 172 carries as a senior … Southwest Wisconsin Activities League Offensive Player of the Year as a junior and senior … also was second-team All-SWAL at linebacker as a junior … Southwest Shrine Club Queen B Radio Offensive Player of the Year as a senior and Defensive Player of the Year as a junior … carried 207 times for 2,365 yards and 42 touchdowns as a junior … team captain … finished career with 500 carries for 5,596 rushing yards and 98 touchdowns .. averaged 130 rushing yards per game … also logged 763 receiving yards and scored 9 touchdowns as a receiver.Courtesy Judi Carey
Collin Larsh, K (Monona Grove HS)
Preferred walk-on ... first-team all-state by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior … Kevin Stemke Award winner as state’s top senior kicker … unanimous first-team All-Badger Conference kicker and punter as a senior, also earning honorable mention as a cornerback … recorded 55 touchbacks as a senior … finished career 9-for-13 on field goals and 82-for-86 on PATs … all-conference honorable mention kicker and punter as a junior … team captain … finished career with 11 receptions for 168 yards and 4 touchdowns, in addition to 70 tackles and 1 sack on defense … finished career 82-for-86 on PATs, 9-13 field goals, 66 touchbacks, average 35 yards per punt.Courtesy Collin Larsh
Kayden Lyles, C/G (Middleton HS)
Early enrollee ... four-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals and Scout … unanimous first-team all-state selection by Associated Press as a senior … named all-state by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior ... recipient of Joe Thomas Award as state’s top senior offensive lineman … first-team All-Big 8 Conference as a senior … played first three seasons at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona … first-team all-section by Arizona Football Coaches Association as a junior and second-team all-section as a sophomore … two-time all-city selection ... brother, Karé, plays quarterback for the Badgers.Courtesy Wisconsin Football via Twitter
Scott Nelson, S (Detroit)
Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals and Scout … finished four-year varsity career with 164 tackles and 10 interceptions … honorable mention all-state by Associated Press and Detroit Free Press as a senior, logging 50 tackles, 2 interceptions and scoring 13 total touchdowns in just five games … first-team all-state by Detroit Free Press and honorable mention all-state by Associated Press as a junior, recording 59 tackles, 8 pass breakups and 5 interceptions, including 2 returned for touchdowns … also totaled 1,955 all-purpose yards and 21 TDs as a quarterback and receiver as a junior … two-time All-Detroit pick by Detroit News … named All-Detroit Catholic High School League as a junior and senior … recorded 45 tackles and 2 interceptions as a sophomore … two-year team MVP and team captain.Courtesy University of Detroit Jesuit Athletics
Emmet Perry, WR (Grand Prairie, TX)
Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals and Scout … saw first major game action as a senior, recording 45 receptions for 830 yards and 9 touchdowns … helped DeSoto claim Class 6A Division II state championship with 16-0 record.Courtesy DeSoto High School
Josh Seltzner, OT (Columbus HS)
Preferred walk-on ... First-team all-state by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and second-team all-state by Associated Press as a senior … unanimous Capital North Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and first-team all-conference pick as a senior … also first-team all-conference as a defensive tackle sophomore and junior years … recorded 74 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 5 sacks during junior season … … registered 47 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3 sacks as a sophomore … as a senior, had 29 total tackles, 6 TFLs and 2.5 sacks … team captain.Courtesy Columbus High School
Blake Smithback, OG (Waunakee HS)
Preferred walk-on ... first-team all-state by Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and second-team all-state by Associated Press as a senior … Badger Conference North Lineman of the Year as a senior … two-time first-team All-Badger Conference North selection … WFCA All-Region as a junior and senior … honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore … team captain … two-time team MVP … WFCA Academic All-State.Courtesy Waunakee High School
Jonathan Taylor, RB (Salem, NJ)
Four-star recruit by Rivals … three-star prospect by 247 Sports and Scout … finished career with 4,642 rushing yards and 51 total touchdowns … first-team all-state as a senior … South Jersey Times Offensive Player of the Year … Big North Offensive Player of the Year … Mini Maxwell Award recipient … set New Jersey single-season record with 2,815 rushing yards as a senior … also broke South Jersey single-season record of 2,510 yards that was previously held by former Badgers’ running back Corey Clement … scored 35 rushing touchdowns as a senior … as a junior, rushed for 1,383 yards and 15 touchdowns, earning first-team all-conference and first-team All-Group 1 honors … second-team all-conference honoree as a sophomore, rushing for 500 yard and 5 TDs … two-year team captain … two-time team MVP.Courtesy Jonathan Taylor via Twitter
Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB (Iowa Western Community College)
Early enrollee ... at Iowa Western in 2016 he played in 11 games … logged 50 tackles, including 13.0 TFLs and 3.5 sacks … also recorded an interception and a fumble recovery. At South Dakota in 2015 he started all 11 games at defensive end … first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference … finished third in voting for STATS FCS National Freshman of the Year, highest among defensive players … Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year ... named to MVFC All-Newcomer team … led conference and ranked 10th nationally at 1.7 tackles for loss per game … finished season with 18.5 TFLs and 9.0 sacks ... recorded 56 total tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles and 2 pass breakups.Courtesy Wisconsin Football via Twitter
Danny Vanden Boom, QB (Kimberly, HS)
Three-star recruit by Scout … Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year … first-team all-state by Associated Press and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association … recipient of Dave Krieg Award as state’s top senior quarterback … led Kimberly to back-to-back Division 1 state championships and 28-0 record as starting quarterback … completed 146 of 218 passes for 2,366 yards and 31 touchdowns against just 5 interceptions as a senior … honorable mention all-state as a junior, completing 145 of 211 passes for 2,499 yards, 25 touchdowns and no interceptions … led 28-point rally over final 13 minutes of 2015 state championship game to secure Kimberly’s third-straight title … two-time all-region by WFCA … unanimous first-team All-Fox Valley Association as a junior and senior … Fox Valley Association Offensive Player of the Year as a senior.Courtesy Sarah Celine Photgraphy
Aaron Vopal, DE (DePere HS)
Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals and Scout … finished two-year varsity career with 117 tackles, 20 TFLs and 7.5 sacks … first-team all-state by Associated Press and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior, recording 69 tackles, 11 TFLs and 4.5 sacks … first-team All-Fox River Classic Conference as a junior and senior … all-region by WFCA as a junior and senior … as a junior, recorded 48 tackles, 9 TFLs and 3 sacks … team captain as a senior.Courtesy De Pere High School
Coy Wanner, ATH (Green Bay Preble HS)
Preferred walk-on ... three-year team captain … team MVP as a junior and senior … finished career with 2,200 passing yards, over 1,300 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns in 17 starts … limited to 6 games by injury as a junior … holds school records for highest single-game completion percentage (100 percent, 9-for-9) and for longest touchdown pass (94 yards) … ranks fourth on career-passing yardage list … set team record in “Iron Man” competition as part of team strength and conditioning program.Courtesy Green Bay Preble High School