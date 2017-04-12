Draft analyst’s take on Badgers in 2017 NFL Draft class

T.J Watt

"He's a one-year guy who basically gets a lot of pub because of his brother. A good player in his own right but I think gets a lot of pub because of his brother. And really where he was used was in the box, up the field. While other guys were doing the dirty work, he was able to rush the passer. Really doesn't have a lot experience making plays in reverse, which to me is kind of worrisome. So that's why I have him as a second-rounder. And I also think he's scheme specific, he's more of a 3-4 type player, as is (Vince) Biegel, but Biegel has a bigger body of work. Maybe he develops into a 4-3, but what do we have as a basis that he can make plays in reverse and in coverage? What's the basis for that?"

Could Pauline see Watt going in the first round? "What happens is when you get in the late part of Round 1 crazy things happen. The way the draft stands right now, I think maybe Pittsburgh. Although I think (Takkarist) McKinley is more of a Pittsburgh kind of pass rusher. But then you never know, teams will trade up to make sure they get him. Is it a possibility? Yes, but I don't foresee doing a mock draft between now and draft day where's he's going to be in (the first round)."

What about Green Bay in the first round? "I have Hassan Reddick going there. If he goes higher, I have Green Bay taking a cornerback."