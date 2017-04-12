Draft analyst’s take on Badgers in 2017 NFL Draft class

I've known Tony Pauline for more years than I'd like to admit. He has turned himself into one of the best draft analysts and experts by watching college games, churning through film, attending the postseason all-star games and talking with scouts.
Tony was kind enough to supply some of his time and give analysis of some former Wisconsin Badgers players who are hoping to get drafted this year.
Here's his take on some Badgers players in this year's draft class.
Ryan Ramczyk
"I'm not as high on Ramczyk as other people. I think he has a lot of upside but I think he's going to need a lot of time before he's NFL ready. He seems to have sort of a soft body (and) needs to improve his strength. But the fact is he's tall, we think he's relatively athletic, he moves his feet well and he can pass block. I think he would have benefited from another year in college. In fact I was told the school was really lobbying him hard to return and said if you return you'll be a top-10 pick. Left tackle is a premium position and he's going to be a left tackle so I think he would have gone in the first round even in a year with a solid offensive tackle class." (Note: I had asked Tony if Ramczyk was just a first-rounder this year because of the supposedly weaker offensive line class.)
On Ramczyk's injury which caused him to not be able to work out at the combine or Pro Day: "It's a hip labrum compared to a shoulder labrum. It's an offensive line position not like a wide receiver or cornerback who has to run a 40. It's not like a Corey Davis, although he had the ankle injury late, if he runs in the 4.3s he's going in the top 12."
T.J Watt
"He's a one-year guy who basically gets a lot of pub because of his brother. A good player in his own right but I think gets a lot of pub because of his brother. And really where he was used was in the box, up the field. While other guys were doing the dirty work, he was able to rush the passer. Really doesn't have a lot experience making plays in reverse, which to me is kind of worrisome. So that's why I have him as a second-rounder. And I also think he's scheme specific, he's more of a 3-4 type player, as is (Vince) Biegel, but Biegel has a bigger body of work. Maybe he develops into a 4-3, but what do we have as a basis that he can make plays in reverse and in coverage? What's the basis for that?"
Could Pauline see Watt going in the first round? "What happens is when you get in the late part of Round 1 crazy things happen. The way the draft stands right now, I think maybe Pittsburgh. Although I think (Takkarist) McKinley is more of a Pittsburgh kind of pass rusher. But then you never know, teams will trade up to make sure they get him. Is it a possibility? Yes, but I don't foresee doing a mock draft between now and draft day where's he's going to be in (the first round)."
What about Green Bay in the first round? "I have Hassan Reddick going there. If he goes higher, I have Green Bay taking a cornerback."
Vince Biegel
"I have him in the third round. I think he's a terrific player. If T.J. Watt is overrated in my opinion, Biegel is underrated. Except for when he had an injury and was on the sidelines, I've watched him throughout his Wisconsin career and all the guy did was make plays. All he did was make plays. The same sort of 3-4 outside linebacker. I think he's a little better in coverage (than Watt), doesn't have the same force on the blitz but he's very good, disciplined. I mean if he doesn't go third round he may go fourth round and he'll be a steal in the fourth round. I just think he is a terrific linebacker, more athletic than a lot of people thought. I think he has a lot going on for him. … I think he has the potential to be a starting linebacker."
Does Biegel's injury history dock him? "It depends on what the MRIs at the combine show. Injury history, yes, but he rebounded well last year."
Corey Clement
"He made a rebound (in 2016), the problem is he killed himself with the workouts. Just killed himself. The film you have to decide: was it just exploitation of lesser opponents and good offensive line or is it just his talent alone? You have to come to some sort of happy medium. Played well at the Senior Bowl. Very well at the Senior Bowl. Showed a lot of versatility in his game as a ball carrier, pass carrier, etc. Basically the same thing on film. Does have some character issues. Killed himself with the poor athletic workouts. I had thought third round could be possible, now I'm hearing more like fifth round.
"He's got a good game, the film is …. He's a good pass catcher out of the backfield and he'll block. But again, it's easier to be the guy from Point A to Point B on Saturday than it is on Sunday. You can get away with things on Saturday, beating guys around the edge, beating guys to points on the inside in the Big Ten against Michigan State that you can't do on Sundays against the Detroit Lions."
Dare Ogunbowale
"Maybe, late (draft pick). Another guy who didn't run that well. He reminds me of … it's sort of like the Montee Ball/James White comparison. Montee Ball more like Corey Clement -- perceived as a potential feature guy, an inside back but wasn't really athletic. James White, more of a situational type guy, who isn't going to be a feature guy but every time you hand him the ball he's going to do something positive, pick up positive yards somewhere. That's how I see (Ogunbowale). I tell you, I was surprised when I saw him at the Shrine Game. I thought he'd be faster. Really didn't show great burst or great speed at the Shrine practices. Which was kind of surprising to me. If he's going to get drafted, it's going to be late. He's a situational, third-down type back, but as James White showed, you can be that type of late-round pick and be very productive at the next level if your coach uses you properly and you're put in the proper system." (Note: Pauline later clarified he meant "late" to mean seventh round).
Sojourn Shelton
"Small, not really fast. He was good early on in his career and then leveled off. I don't have him as draftable. I'd be shocked if he gets drafted." (Note: Pauline also noted he was surprised Shelton was invited to the NFL Combine.)
Rob Wheelwright
"I mean he's a big guy but drops too many passes. He's going to be brought into a camp. Has good size and when he catches the ball, he catches the ball well but he also has a good amount of drops."
Bart Houston
"Maybe (he gets brought into a camp) as a developmental guy to see if he has anything and then they keep him on the practice squad. That's a potential."