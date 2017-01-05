How former Badgers fared in the NFL in 2016
You can find Wisconsin Badgers players all over the NFL, each with varying degrees of success. Here's a look at how each former Wisconsin player fared in the 2016 regular season.
The Others
Some former Badgers players didn't finish the season on a 53-man roster. A quick rundown:
Jared Abbrederis: Played 5 games with Green Bay before being placed on IR and then waived. He had tryouts with the Bears and Patriots but remains a free agent.
Garrett Graham: Was placed on IR in preseason by Denver.
Darius Hillary: Started on the Bengals practice squad then by Cleveland for one game (he didn't play). Finished the year on the practice squad for the Browns.
Tyler Marz: Spent the entire season on Tennessee's practice squad.
Dezmen Southward: Waived off IR before the season by the Colts, had numerous tryouts before being signed to Carolina's practice squad before the final game.
Joel Stave: Was on the practices squads of Minnesota, Seattle and Kansas City, finishing the year on the latter.
Austin Traylor: Was signed to five practice squads during the year: Dallas, San Diego, New England, Baltimore and Denver, where he finished the year.
Beau Allen, Philadelphia Eagles
Mostly used as backup defensive tackle, although he did have three starts, Allen played all 16 games and had a career-high 29 tackles. He recorded a half-sack against Baltimore in Week 15.USA TODAY Sports William Hauser
Jonathan Casillas, New York Giants
For the first time in his career, Casillas played in all 16 games of an NFL season. Named New York's defensive captain, the linebacker set career-highs with 96 tackles and eight passes defensed. He also recorded 1.5 sacks.USA TODAY Sports Ed Mulholland
Marcus Cromartie, San Francisco 49ers
Mainly a special teams player (144 snaps), Cromartie had five tackles in 10 games. Three of those tackles came against Atlanta in Week 15, when Cromartie played 21 snaps on defense. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason.USA TODAY Sports Dale Zanine
Alex Erickson, Cincinnati Bengals
After making the team as an undrafted free agent, Erickson saw limited time on offense, recording 78 snaps with six catches for 71 yards. However, he shined on special teams, averaging 7.0 yards on 28 punt returns and 27.9 yards -- with a long of 84 yards -- on 29 kick returns. He was second in kick return average to Minnesota's Cordarrelle Patterson (31.7). Erickson, who led the NFL in combined kick and punt returns and kick and punt return yardage, was named the second-team kick returner on Pro Football Focus' All-Pro team.USA TODAY Sports Brad Penner
Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
For the second straight season Frederick didn’t allow a sack and according to Pro Football Focus he allowed just nine quarterback pressures. Frederick was selected to be the starting center in the Pro Bowl. He was also named PFF's first-team All-Pro center.USA TODAY Sports Matthew Emmons
Melvin Gordon, San Diego Chargers
A hip injury kept Gordon from playing the final three games and thus reaching the magical 1,000-yard mark -- he finished with 997. But things went better than his rookie campaign, when he didn't score, as Gordon had 10 rushing touchdowns (7th in NFL) and two receiving. Gordon was 10th in rushing attempts with 254, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.USA TODAY Sports Jason Getz
Ryan Groy, Buffalo Bills
For the first time in his career, Groy played in all 16 games. He even started seven games -- previously he had eight games with three starts in his first two years -- taking over at center after Eric Wood was injured.USA TODAY Sports Kevin Hoffman
Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams
In his rookie season, Havenstein didn't allow a sack. In 2016, he allowed nine before being hurt in the penultimate game which caused him to miss the season finale. Havenstein did play in 15 games, starting all 15.USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee
Lance Kendricks, Los Angeles Rams
In his sixth season with the Rams, Kendricks had his best year since 2012, recording 50 catches for 499 yards with two touchdowns. If Kendricks had reached 500 receiving yards he would have gotten a $250,000 bonus. He did have two touchdowns, which gives him 17 in his career, moving him into second place for most TDs by a tight end in Rams franchise history. Kendricks is rumored to be a possible salary cut this offeseason.USA TODAY Sports Raj Mehta
DeAndre Levy, Detroit Lions
Returning from a knee injury which cost him all but one game in 2015, Levy appeared in the season opener and then again until the final four games for the Lions. He started three, including the final two games, recording 21 tackles with a pass defensed.USA TODAY Sports Tim Fuller
Chris Maragos, Philadelphia Eagles
Maragos played exactly one defensive snap for Philly -- and that came in the season opener. But his value comes on special teams, where he is considered one of the best in the NFL. Maragos finished with 11 tackles in 2016 and is a Pro Bowl alternate. The Eagles saw his value by giving him a contract extension during the season.Getty Images Mitchell Leff
Tanner McEvoy, Seattle Seahawks
McEvoy began his tenure with Seattle as a safety before being moved to offense, where he played some tight end in training camp. McEvoy saw some time on offense with Seattle as an extra wide receiver (132 snaps) and had nine receptions for 140 yards with two touchdowns. The former Wisconsin quarterback also had one completed pass for 43 yards. On special teams (41 snaps) his standout play was a blocked punt against Arizona.USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee
Brad Nortman, Jacksonville Jaguars
In his first year with the Jaguars, Nortman averaged 46.6 yards on a career-high 78 punts, which is also his second-best average in any season in his five-year career. His net average was 39.5 yards and he dropped 27 punts inside the 20-yard line, which is a career high.USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth
Joe Schobert, Cleveland Browns
The fourth-round pick played in all 16 games with four starts in his rookie season, recording 28 tackles (19 solo) with a half-sack and one pass defensed. Schobert's playing time on defense diminished in the second half of the season. In the final eight games, he didn't get a defensive snap in three games and had just two snaps in two other contests. Overall, he had 246 defensive snaps and 283 plays on special teams.USA TODAY Sports Scott R. Galvin
Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns
Another season and another year of Thomas playing every snap for the Browns and being named a starting tackle in the Pro Bowl. If you are scoring at home, Thomas has never missed a snap in his 10-year career and likewise has been named to the Pro Bowl every season.USA TODAY Sports Ken Blaze
Scott Tolzien, Indianapolis Colts
The backup to Andrew Luck, Tolzien got some national facetime when he started for the Colts against Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night. He completed 22 of 36 passes (61.1 percent) for 205 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a 28-7 loss. Tolzien threw only one other pass on the season, a completion for 11 yards against the Jets the following week.USA TODAY Sports Aaron Doster
Kraig Urbik, Buffalo Bills
In his first season with Miami, Urbik played 16 games and had six starts. Three of Urbik's starts came at guard while the other three -- the last three of the regular season for Miami -- were at center for an injured Mike Pouncey. Urbik did not allow a sack this season.USA TODAY Sports Dennis Schneidler
Rick Wagner, Baltimore Ravens
Wagner played in 15 games at right tackle for the Ravens this season, missing only the season finale, with 14 starts. Wagner allowed just two sacks this year. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent and is expected to be in line for a good payday and a multiyear contract.USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee
Derek Watt, San Diego Chargers
Even teams that have fullbacks don't use them that often on offense. Watt never played more than one-quarter of the offensive snaps in any game for the Chargers, totaling 142 plays overall. San Diego's sixth-round draft pick also didn't get many touches -- two carries for four yards and four receptions (on four targets) for 83 yards, with a long of 53 at Denver in Week 6. Watt did have 287 snaps on special teams and had five tackles.USA TODAY Sports Jake Roth
J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
Watt tried to come back quickly after having offseason back injury and was only able to play in three games -- playing in at least 80 percent of Houston's defensive snaps in each plus a combined 13 special teams snaps -- before having to go on injured reserve and undergo another back surgery. He had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks in his limited time.USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj
James White, New England Patriots
The Patriots find ways to get White the ball, but usually not on the ground. In 2016, White had just 39 carries for 166 yards (4.3 average) with no touchdowns. But he had 60 receptions -- third most in the NFL among running backs behind just Arizona's David Johnson and Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell -- for 551 yards with five TDs. His five receiving touchdowns were tied for the most for a running back with Detroit's Theo Riddick. White finished the regular season with eight straight games with three or more catches.USA TODAY Sports Winslow Townson
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson passed for 4,219 yards, the most in a season in Seahawks franchise history. He completed 64.7 percent of his passes with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, the latter a career high with five of those coming against Green Bay. Limited by injury in the first half of the season, Wilson ran for a career-low 259 yards on 72 carries. Wilson his 50th career game as a starter in Week 6 in his 69th game, tied for the third-fastest starting quarterback to reach 50 career victories. He also won his 34th game at home as a starter, passing Joe Flacco and Matt Ryan for the most home wins by a starting quarterback in his first five NFL seasons. Despite his game against the Packers, Wilson now has 31 career games (including four this season) with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions, the most by a player in NFL history in his first five seasons to begin a career.USA TODAY Sports Troy Wayrynen
Kevin Zeitler, Cincinnati Bengals
Zeitler started all 16 games, playing every offensive snap, and had another solid season as Cincinnati's right guard. He allowed just one sack and was named as the second-team right guard on Pro Football Focus' All-Pro team. Zeitler is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason.USA TODAY Sports Aaron Doster