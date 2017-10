For really the first time this season, Wisconsin faced some adversity -- and the Badgers passed the test.

Despite being a favorite, the Badgers already was facing a bit of an uphill climb, playing at Nebraska in a battle of the final two teams with no conference losses in the Big Ten West, at night (the Cornhuskers had won 20 straight home night games) with a charged-up crowd thanks to a reunion of the 1997 national championship team.

Wisconsin was able to quiet the crowd temporarily with a Chris Orr touchdown on an interception return on Nebraska's first possession, but the house was brought down in the third quarter when the Cornhuskers returned the favor with a pick-six of Alex Hornibrook to tie the score at 17.

But then the Badgers got back to basics -- namely rushing the ball and running all over the Nebraska defense.

Wisconsin ran for 353 yards, led by Jonathan Taylor's 249, in dominating the second half and emerging with an important 38-17 victory, putting the Badgers in the driver's seat in the division.

