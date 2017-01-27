Top Tweets: Meet the original ‘Superman’

David Bahktiari, Packers tackle

INSTAGRAM NAME: @dbak69

POST: Great to see this guy again. #probowl2017

HELLER'S TAKE: And look, he's wearing green!!

Milwaukee Brewers

INSTAGRAM NAME: @brewers

POST: This guy has pretty neat handwriting, wouldn't ya say? #NationalHandwritingDay #Brewers #RobinYount #Baseball #Autograph

HELLER'S TAKE: Yup, that Poh Yomrt was quite the player.

Don Majkowski, ex-Packers quarterback

TWITTER NAME: @Dmajik7

POST: Thanks @michaelstrahan for taking time out to meet my family!  My kids think I'm cool again!

HELLER'S TAKE: That was nice of Strahan, especially since he never sacked The Majic Man, not even a gift sack. (Oh no I didn't!)

Jim McIlvaine, ex-Marquette center

TWITTER NAME: @JimMcIlvaine

POST: @stevenovak16 @Johnhenson31 @ShowtimeMr1 @jasonterry31 @ThonMaker14 @Bucks @MarquetteU the view from above @BMOHBC

HELLER'S TAKE: What $5,000 looks like.

Alex James, Badgers defensive end

INSTAGRAM NAME: @blackxsuperman

POST: Don't let the picture fool you...My grandpa (The original superman) is still stronger than me (crying & smiling face emoji) (crying & smiling face emoji)

HELLER'S TAKE: This has to be one of the best pictures we've ever used in Top Tweets.

Joe Thomas, Browns and ex-Badgers tackle

INSTAGRAM NAME: @joethomas73

POST: Which one of these things is not like the other?!? #NoSkillChallenge

HELLER'S TAKE: Maybe all-you-can-eat is a skill?

Milwaukee Brewers

TWITTER NAME: @Brewers

POST: Now that's a groom's cake fit for a GM! We'll take a whole section! (cake emoji) #Brewers

HELLER'S TAKE: What exactly is Hank doing to that tree? We'll pass on that slice.

Eric Thames, Brewers first baseman

INSTAGRAM NAME: @ericthames

POST: Ready for the @brewers fanfest! If it's under 60 degrees, artic attire is appropriate LOL #californiaboy #canadagoose #brewersondeck #ignorethephonecase #테임즈 #mlb

HELLER'S TAKE: That's cold, man. (p.s. we can't ignore the case.)

Vince Biegel, ex-Badgers linebacker

TWITTER NAME: @VinceBiegel

POST: Great time at the @seniorbowl with my man @CoreyClement_6. #Reeses #SeniorBowl

HELLER'S TAKE: Ladies and gentlemen, right there in the middle is your Cleveland Browns No. 1 draft pick.

David Bahktiari, Packers tackle

INSTAGRAM NAME: @dbak69

POST: Cheers to many more with this great player and even better man. #gopackgo #packers #probowl

HELLER'S TAKE: And playing the role of Aaron Rodgers photobomber is Richard Sherman.

