Upon Further Review: Badgers at BYU

Wisconsin hit the road for the first time this season, but was still a heavy favorite against BYU even after a sluggish performance the previous week in a win over Florida Atlantic.

There was nothing sluggish about the Badgers against the Cougars as they manhandled BYU 40-6.

Nearly everything Wisconsin did, worked.

The run game overwhelmed BYU, with freshman Jonathan Taylor gaining 128 yards with a touchdown. Alex Hornibrook had a game for ages as he tossed four touchdown passes. In all, Wisconsin held the ball for two-thirds of the game, scoring on six of nine drives with another an 11-play effort to finish out the game clock.

Meanwhile, the defense picked off first-time BYU starting quarterback Beau Hoge on his first pass attempt and held the Cougars' offense to 192 total yards.

After two games in which Wisconsin had a number of flaws, the Badgers were looking to turn in a complete game. Mission accomplished.

Here's a recap of Saturday's game (Story | Photos):