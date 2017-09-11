NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

It may be a little early to crown the Green Bay Packers' defense, but following a strong showing against the Seattle Seahawks, it's at least fair to say that they're better.

Much better.

The Packers chased quarterback Russell Wilson around the backfield Sunday, battling to a 17-9 win in their season opener and turning a few heads in the process.

Aaron Rodgers played well, throwing for 311 yards in a touchdown while getting virtually all of his favorite targets involved, while Ty Montgomery reclaimed the Packers' backfield after a summer's worth of questions.

Read on for our top takeaways from the win.