Bengals Packers Football

It wasn’t looking great at halftime. The Green Bay Packers were trailing 21-7 at the break to a Cincinnati Bengals team that looked like it took advantage of a 10-day rest to prepare and recover from back-to-back embarrassing offensive performances in the season’s opening two weeks.

Cincinnati’s defense sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers four times in the first two quarters and returned an interception for a touchdown to open up a 14-point lead.

But Green Bay rebounded in a big way. The Packers began the third quarter with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Rodgers flip to a wide-open Jordy Nelson in the back of the end zone. The Packers held star receiver AJ Green and the Bengals offense out of the end zone the rest of the game, and a 72-yard overtime reception by Geronimo Allison set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal in a dramatic 27-24 win over the Bengals.

Crosby’s game-winner was the first time the Packers led the entire afternoon.

