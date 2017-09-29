If the Chicago Bears are looking to bench quarterback Mike Glennon and start highly-touted rookie Mitch Trubisky next week, the Green Bay Packers handed them a solid excuse Thursday night.

Green Bay forced four turnovers -- all courtesy of Glennon -- with two interceptions and two fumbles.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers took advantage, scoring 21 points off the turnovers and tossing four touchdowns to boost the Packers to an early lead and wrap up their third win of the season, a 35-14 triumph over their NFC North foe.

In 19 career games against Chicago, Rodgers is 15-4 with 42 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 107.2 passer rating.

Check out a full recap of Thursday's game (Story | Photos):