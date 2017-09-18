The Green Bay Packers were without both of their starting tackles at the first snap of Sunday night’s matchup with the Falcons. By the final snap, they were without wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb, as well as defensive tackle Mike Daniels and defensive backs Davon House and Kentrell Brice.

The injury bug has invaded the locker room.

Injuries and untimely penalties spelled doom for the Packers against Atlanta, gifting the Falcons a 34-23 win in the Birds’ first home game at the majestic, $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to build chemistry with his receivers early on, especially when he was on the run, which is normally his strong suit. Tight end Martellus Bennett didn’t catch a pass in the first half despite being targeted four times.

It was an ugly, forgettable game in Atlanta that had a similar feel to Green Bay’s 44-21 loss to the Falcons in last year’s NFC Championship Game. Too little, too late.

Luckily, it’s only Week 2. And we know the Packers are far from playing their best football.

