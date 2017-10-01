After a week off, Wisconsin opened league play against rival Northwestern, always a tough opponent.

Playing without injured star tight end Troy Fumagalli, the Badgers had a dreadful first half, turning the ball over three times -- and lucky it wasn't more -- in falling behind the Wildcats 10-7.

But Wisconsin's offense picked things up in the second half, thanks in part to some big passes by Alex Hornibrook and the running of Jonathan Taylor, while the Badgers defense hounded Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson in taking a 31-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

However, as in most cases in recent years, games against the Wildcats aren't as easy as they seem for the Badgers.

Northwestern rallied to get within one touchdown and with the ball late in the fourth quarter. But Wisconsin safety D'Cota Dixon tripped up Thorson in the end zone for a game-clinching safety as the Badgers remained unbeaten with a tougher-than-expected 33-24 win.

