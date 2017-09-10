Upon Further Review: Badgers vs. Florida Atlantic

Wisconsin had some trouble in its first game but ended up blowing out Utah State. The Badgers' second game against Florida Atlantic had a bit of a different script, albeit another unexpected one.

In a game that both felt like a blowout and a close affair, yet was actually neither, Wisconsin beat the Owls 31-14 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Paced by a blistering rushing attack, Wisconsin gained 564 yards but yet could never turn the game into a rout, thanks in part to a minus-2 turnover differential, a Florida Atlantic goal-line stand and a missed field-goal attempt.

There was a lot to like from Wisconsin's win -- freshman Jonathan Taylor, Troy Fumagalli setting a career high with eight receptions and a stifling defense.

But there were worries, too. Taylor fumbled, Fumagalli dropped two passes (one of four in the game for UW), Hornibrook suddenly became inconsistent and had a really bad interception and the defense gave up a few big plays.

With Big Ten play two weeks away, Wisconsin has one more opportunity to smooth out the rough patches. Because while wins are always nice, better opponents will take advantage.

Here's a recap of Saturday's game (Story | Photos):