Top Tweets: Packers pick Vince Biegel goes from fan to player Tom Dierberger @tomdierberger FOX Sports Wisconsin May 5, 2017 at 7:00a ET FOX Sports Wisconsin's Tom Dierberger rounds up the week's top social media posts Twitter Vince Biegel Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers defensive back TWITTER NAME: @haha_cd6 POST: Last EXAM.‼️‼️😩🙏🏾 TOM’S TAKE: Remember … When in doubt, guess C. Twitter Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Collin N. (via Jamaal Williams, Packers running back) TWITTER NAME: @jswaggdaddy POST: @jswaggdaddy @uclagrad90 congrats on Jamaal getting drafted! May I propose a new tshirt? #byu TOM’S TAKE: I could get used to this nickname… Twitter Jermichael Finley, former Packers tight end TWITTER NAME: @JermichaelF88 POST: Our College days. @jcharles25 always loved @Broncos! Let's go J!! TOM’S TAKE: If you listen closely you can hear the tears of Chiefs fans falling to the floor. Twitter Jermichael Finley Joe Schobert, former Badgers linebacker TWITTER NAME: @TheSchoGoesOn53 POST: Well duh, Badgers run all sports TOM’S TAKE: #NotFakeNews Twitter Joe Schobert Joe Thomas, former Badgers tackle TWITTER NAME: @joethomas73 POST: The argument older than time itself... @KingJames or @kobebryant TOM’S TAKE: Kobe has more rings, but LeBron reads The Godfather … so … Twitter Joe Thomas Kenny Clark, Packers defensive tackle TWITTER NAME: @KCBoutThatLife POST: If anybody ever need that work in Mario Kart 8🤷🏿♂️ let me know #nintendoswitch TOM’S TAKE: The NFL needs to make a deal for Nintendo tablets so this can happen on the sidelines. Twitter Kenny Clark Kevin King, Packers defensive back TWITTER NAME: @King_kevvoo POST: Lol maan i came here to walk my mom an dad down the red carpet, hear my name called and get my hat. They aint gettin rid of me that easy 👑 TOM’S TAKE: I think it worked out for ya, Kev! Twitter Kevin King Marques Johnson TWITTER NAME: @olskool888 POST: Unwinding after a long season... TOM’S TAKE: You know it’s the offseason when filters come into play… Twitter Marques Johnson Trevor Davis, Packers wide receiver TWITTER NAME: @Trevor9Davis POST: *blank* TOM’S TAKE: Awhhhh Twitter Trevor Davis Vince Biegel, Packers linebacker TWITTER NAME: @VinceBiegel POST: Some things will never change. #GoPackGo TOM’S TAKE: One of those too-good-to-be-true plots you wouldn’t believe in Hollywood. Love it! Twitter Vince Biegel Next Gallery 8 From high school to Badgers to Packers, Biegel keeps trending up in Wisconsin Start Gallery »