Top Tweets: Packers’ Mike Daniels celebrates his birthday in style Tom Dierberger @tomdierberger FOX Sports Wisconsin May 12, 2017 at 8:00a ET Joe Thomas, former Badgers offensive tackle (via Browns PR) TWITTER HANDLE: @joethomas73 POST: Here's @joethomas73 the last 3 years on photo day TOM'S TAKE: The Browns desperately need a logo change. All I see here are three new options. Courtesy Joe Thomas via Twitter Hilary Knight, former Badgers forward TWITTER HANDLE: @Hilary_Knight POST: This is a good reminder and reflection of where I started this season. Thanks to my teammates for snapping pics in my hospital room #tbt # TOM'S TAKE: I respect that t-shirt. Courtesy Hilary Knight via Twitter Green Bay Packers TWITTER HANDLE: @packers POST: Kroy & Jenna are repping the green & gold at the Kentucky Derby! #GoPackGo #DerbyDay TOM'S TAKE: Based on other Derby outfits I've seen on Twitter, I'm sure they blended in just fine. Courtesy Green Bay Packers via Twitter Mike Daniels, Packers defensive tackle TWITTER HANDLE: @Mike_Daniels76 POST: No @packers. It's NEVER too early for cake #OMNOMNOM TOM'S TAKE: Best use of the cake emoji in history. Courtesy Mike Daniels via Twitter Mike Daniels, Packers defensive tackle TWITTER HANDLE: @Mike_Daniels76 POST: So me and @King_kevvoo share the same bday #HappyBirthday lil bro! Let's terrorize offenses and go get this #GBBASHBROTHERS #GoPackGo TOM'S TAKE: Daniels is an underrated DT in the NFL. But his photoshop skills? Wayyyy underrated. Courtesy Mike Daniels via Twitter Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers defensive back TWITTER HANDLE: @haha_cd6 POST: Welp I still have my heat on in Green Bay. TOM'S TAKE: No shame there. USA TODAY Sports Mike DiNovo Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback TWITTER HANDLE: @Aaron Rogers12 POST: Hey @ShooterMcGavin_ you will go to sleep, or I will put you to sleep. #ImAJedi #Larsen #RIPChubbs TOM'S TAKE: "Just stay out of my way ... or you'll pay! Listen to what I say!" Courtesy Aaron Rodgers via Twitter Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks forward INSTAGRAM HANDLE: @giannis_an34 POST: Always supporting big bro @thanasis_ante43 #Andorra #Basketball #ACB W/ @kostas__ante13 TOM'S TAKE: #Antetokounbros Courtesy Giannis Antetokounmpo via Instagram LeRoy Butler, former Packers safety TWITTER HANDLE: @leap36 POST: Even got taught to defend myself lol!! (look at his face) TOM'S TAKE: If you're a former NFL player, it's a pro move to have a body guard by your side. Even in the grocery store. Courtesy LeRoy Butler via Twitter Tim Dillard, Brewers pitcher TWITTER HANDLE: @DimTillard POST: Who's it OK to share your lip balm with? TOM'S TAKE: I'm gonna go with . . . A. Final answer. Courtesy Twitter Next Gallery 7 Brewers' Broxton bashing, Knebel K'ing Start Gallery »