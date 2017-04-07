Top Tweets: Kaminsky celebrates with Skittles cake, is not 121 years old Tom Dierberger @tomdierberger FOX Sports Wisconsin Apr 7, 2017 at 10:06a ET FOX Sports Wisconsin rounds up the week's top social media posts Twitter Frank Kaminsky Tim Dillard, Brewers pitcher TWITTER HANDLE: @DimTillard POST: Which 90s TV Sitcom theme song have you sung the most? TOM’S TAKE: Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down… Twitter Tim Dillard Marquette Basketball TWITTER HANDLE: @MarquetteMBB POST: ICYMI Great job last night by @markushoward11 & @Big_Smooth10 at the @MarqSAAC Talent Show. #mubb TOM’S TAKE: I’m 99 percent sure this is an Olympic Event. #Tokyo2020 Twitter Marquette Basketball Eddie Lacy, former Packers running back TWITTER HANDLE: @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42 POST: If you love a good sale 🏷... one more time for Wisconsin TOM’S TAKE: Canceling all plans this weekend. Twitter Eddie Lacy Ava Knight, professional boxer (via Aaron Rodgers) TWITTER HANDLE: @AvaKnightBoxing POST: When #chicocalifornia Champions meet! @AaronRodgers12 🏈 & Ava Knight 🥊 #PVHS grads in the gym with @JayGlazer TOM’S TAKE: Rodgers ‘bout to re-earn that championship belt celebration. Twitter Corey Knebel, Brewers pitcher TWITTER HANDLE: @coreyknebel29 POST: Day 1 of 162! Opening Day baby! Can't wait! @wilsonballglove @Brewers TOM’S TAKE: Now that is some sweet leather. Twitter Corey Knebel Frank Kaminsky, former Badgers forward TWITTER HANDLE: @FSKPart3 POST: When you list your birthday as April 4, 1896 on Twitter and @Skittles takes you seriously… Thanks for the 121st birthday cake! TOM’S TAKE: Skittles should just open a sports agency. If I was good at sports, they’d be my first call. Twitter Frank Kaminsky Hilary Knight, former Badgers forward TWITTER HANDLE: @Hilary_Knight POST: We're feeling the love. 🙏🏼 #Ownit #2017WWC TOM’S TAKE: “This is your time! Now go out there and take it!” Twitter Hilary Knight Mason Crosby, Packers kicker TWITTER HANDLE: @crosbykicks2 POST: This is the best "drive" I've ever had at a golf course. Special place. @TheMasters #AugustaNational #magnolialane TOM’S TAKE: I imagine this is how skinny the fairways are at Augusta, too. Twitter Mason Crosby Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers defensive back TWITTER HANDLE: @haha_cd6 POST: Lord please be with me on that test I just took. 😰 TOM’S TAKE: Getting PTSD from my entire senior year of college. Twitter Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Mark Doman (via Jonathan Casillas, former Badgers linebacker) TWITTER HANDLE: @jcasillas52 POST: #Knicks game with an original family member of @DomanGroup, dear friend @jcasillas52. Only better seat would be suiting up! Thx JC! #nba TOM’S TAKE: Sitting courtside at a Knicks game, wearing a Yankees hat. Feels like a live performance of a Jay-Z album. Twitter Mark Doman Next Gallery 26 Meet the 2017 Milwaukee Brewers Start Gallery »