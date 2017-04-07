Top Tweets: Kaminsky celebrates with Skittles cake, is not 121 years old

FOX Sports Wisconsin rounds up the week's top social media posts

Twitter Frank Kaminsky
Tim Dillard, Brewers pitcher

TWITTER HANDLE: @DimTillard

POST: Which 90s TV Sitcom theme song have you sung the most?

TOM’S TAKE: Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down…

Marquette Basketball

TWITTER HANDLE: @MarquetteMBB

POST: ICYMI Great job last night by @markushoward11 & @Big_Smooth10 at the @MarqSAAC Talent Show. #mubb

TOM’S TAKE: I’m 99 percent sure this is an Olympic Event. #Tokyo2020

Eddie Lacy, former Packers running back

TWITTER HANDLE: @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42

POST: If you love a good sale 🏷... one more time for Wisconsin

TOM’S TAKE: Canceling all plans this weekend.

Ava Knight, professional boxer (via Aaron Rodgers)

TWITTER HANDLE: @AvaKnightBoxing

POST: When #chicocalifornia Champions meet! @AaronRodgers12 🏈 & Ava Knight 🥊 #PVHS grads in the gym with @JayGlazer

TOM’S TAKE: Rodgers ‘bout to re-earn that championship belt celebration.

Corey Knebel, Brewers pitcher

TWITTER HANDLE: @coreyknebel29

POST: Day 1 of 162! Opening Day baby! Can't wait! @wilsonballglove @Brewers

TOM’S TAKE: Now that is some sweet leather.

Frank Kaminsky, former Badgers forward

TWITTER HANDLE: @FSKPart3

POST: When you list your birthday as April 4, 1896 on Twitter and @Skittles takes you seriously… Thanks for the 121st birthday cake!

TOM’S TAKE: Skittles should just open a sports agency. If I was good at sports, they’d be my first call.

Hilary Knight, former Badgers forward

TWITTER HANDLE: @Hilary_Knight

POST: We're feeling the love. 🙏🏼 #Ownit #2017WWC

TOM’S TAKE: “This is your time! Now go out there and take it!”

Mason Crosby, Packers kicker

TWITTER HANDLE: @crosbykicks2

POST: This is the best "drive" I've ever had at a golf course. Special place. @TheMasters #AugustaNational #magnolialane

TOM’S TAKE: I imagine this is how skinny the fairways are at Augusta, too.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers defensive back

TWITTER HANDLE: @haha_cd6

POST: Lord please be with me on that test I just took. 😰

TOM’S TAKE: Getting PTSD from my entire senior year of college.

Mark Doman (via Jonathan Casillas, former Badgers linebacker)

TWITTER HANDLE: @jcasillas52

POST: #Knicks game with an original family member of @DomanGroup, dear friend @jcasillas52.  Only better seat would be suiting up! Thx JC!  #nba

TOM’S TAKE: Sitting courtside at a Knicks game, wearing a Yankees hat. Feels like a live performance of a Jay-Z album.

