Top Tweets: Badgers’ Peavy gets eye-catching tattoo
FOX Sports Wisconsin's Dave Heller scours cyberspace for the week's top tweets and Instagram posts. Scroll forth!Courtesy Jazz Peavy via Twitter
Dare Ogunbowale, Badgers running back
TWITTER NAME: @DGO23_
POST: @verified so y'all just gonna give me a check then take it away
HELLER'S TAKE: Hopefully this didn't happen after a chat with NFL scouts.
Sam Dekker, Rockets and ex-Badgers forward
INSTAGRAM NAME: @dekker
POST: Not much has changed since college
HELLER'S TAKE: Well, other than the places they live and bank accounts.
Clint Coulter, Brewers prospect
TWITTER NAME: @ccoulter12
POST: Hitting Advice #keepitsimplestupid #ConstructiveCriticism
HELLER'S TAKE: Wonder what the pitcher thinks when he sees the top of that bat pointed at him.
Aaron Moesch, Badgers forward
INSTAGRAM NAME: @moeschpotato5
POST: When it's gameday, but it's also gameday #GoPackGo
HELLER'S TAKE: Not posted: How he snuck in a radio to listen to the Packers game while on the bench.
Eric Thames, Brewers first baseman
INSTAGRAM NAME: @ericthames
POST: "Your beard never stops growing. It never gives up on you, so never give up on your beard."- Anon #mlb #beard #newyearsamebeard
HELLER'S TAKE: We need to find him a saying which preaches the trimming of facial hair.
Chris Orr, Badgers linebacker
TWITTER NAME: @Chris_Guwap
POST: #Orrboys 3 Generations @N_Orr21 @COACHORR @ZO35
HELLER'S TAKE: Orr (far right) was lost for the year on the first defensive play of the season but he clearly did not miss any time in the weight room.
Jim McIlvaine, ex-Marquette center
TWITTER NAME: @JimMcIlvaine
POST: When I wore #TodaysTshirt in Texas, someone thought it was a shirt protesting illegal immigration. They never saw #ThePrincessBride
HELLER'S TAKE: Inconceivable!
Jazz Peavy, Badgers wide receiver
TWITTER NAME: @JazzPeavy
POST: Tatted on me, but this shxt is deeper than the surface
HELLER'S TAKE: Anyone else as freaked out about this as I am?
Jonathan Villar, Brewers infielder
INSTAGRAM NAME: @jonathanvillar2
POST: #weeoooklkteamjv2 Dios mio mi hija es lo mas hermoso del mundo. Yo me la como viva
HELLER'S TAKE: The holidays are over, but this still deserves an "awwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!"
Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dayton forward
TWITTER NAME: @Kostas_ante34
POST: Giannis Antetokounmpo #NBAVOTE
HELLER'S TAKE: Little Giannis! OK, he's not-so little, although that shirt seems big on him. Probably too small now.