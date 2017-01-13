Top Tweets: Badgers’ Peavy gets eye-catching tattoo

FOX Sports Wisconsin's Dave Heller scours cyberspace for the week's top tweets and Instagram posts. Scroll forth!

Dare Ogunbowale, Badgers running back

TWITTER NAME: @DGO23_

POST: @verified so y'all just gonna give me a check then take it away

HELLER'S TAKE: Hopefully this didn't happen after a chat with NFL scouts.

Sam Dekker, Rockets and ex-Badgers forward

INSTAGRAM NAME: @dekker

POST: Not much has changed since college

HELLER'S TAKE: Well, other than the places they live and bank accounts.

Clint Coulter, Brewers prospect

TWITTER NAME: @ccoulter12

POST: Hitting Advice #keepitsimplestupid #ConstructiveCriticism

HELLER'S TAKE: Wonder what the pitcher thinks when he sees the top of that bat pointed at him.

Aaron Moesch, Badgers forward

INSTAGRAM NAME: @moeschpotato5

POST: When it's gameday, but it's also gameday #GoPackGo

HELLER'S TAKE: Not posted: How he snuck in a radio to listen to the Packers game while on the bench.

Eric Thames, Brewers first baseman

INSTAGRAM NAME: @ericthames

POST: "Your beard never stops growing. It never gives up on you, so never give up on your beard."- Anon #mlb #beard #newyearsamebeard

HELLER'S TAKE: We need to find him a saying which preaches the trimming of facial hair.

Chris Orr, Badgers linebacker

TWITTER NAME: @Chris_Guwap

POST: #Orrboys 3 Generations @N_Orr21 @COACHORR @ZO35

HELLER'S TAKE: Orr (far right) was lost for the year on the first defensive play of the season but he clearly did not miss any time in the weight room.

Jim McIlvaine, ex-Marquette center

TWITTER NAME: @JimMcIlvaine

POST: When I wore #TodaysTshirt in Texas, someone thought it was a shirt protesting illegal immigration. They never saw #ThePrincessBride

HELLER'S TAKE: Inconceivable!

Jazz Peavy, Badgers wide receiver

TWITTER NAME: @JazzPeavy

POST: Tatted on me, but this shxt is deeper than the surface

HELLER'S TAKE: Anyone else as freaked out about this as I am?

Jonathan Villar, Brewers infielder

INSTAGRAM NAME: @jonathanvillar2

POST: #weeoooklkteamjv2 Dios mio mi hija es lo mas hermoso del mundo. Yo me la como viva

HELLER'S TAKE: The holidays are over, but this still deserves an "awwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!"

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dayton forward

TWITTER NAME: @Kostas_ante34

POST: Giannis Antetokounmpo #NBAVOTE

HELLER'S TAKE: Little Giannis! OK, he's not-so little, although that shirt seems big on him. Probably too small now.

