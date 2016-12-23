Top Tweets: Badgers’ Biegel says goodbye to mullet

FOX Sports Wisconsin's Dave Heller scours cyberspace for the week's top tweets and Instagram posts. Scroll forth!

Courtesy Vince Biegel via Twitter

Green Bay Packers

INSTAGRAM NAME: @Packers

POST: Happy #NationalUglySweaterDay! #GoPackGo

HELLER'S TAKE: Please make this the uniform for the Christmas Eve game ... please make this the uniform for the Christmas Eve game ... please make this the uniform for the Christmas Eve game ...

Courtesy Green Bay Packers via Instagram

Jake Ryan, Packers linebacker

TWITTER NAME: @JakeRyan_47

POST: When you play in -10°...

HELLER'S TAKE: Maybe they should go back to leather helmets.

Courtesy Jake Ryan via Twitter

Ron Dayne, ex-Badgers running back

TWITTER NAME: @Ron33Dayne

POST: Congratulations young man #GOAT #7125

HELLER'S TAKE: Oh, and also, just a reminder on who really has more rushing yards.

Getty Images Mike McGinnis

Donald Driver, ex-Packers wide receiver

TWITTER NAME: @Donald_Driver80

POST: Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your outpourings of support, it's truly been a blessing to suit up in front of the best fans.#love

HELLER'S TAKE: This is a pretty incredible picture. Usually something you see reserved for leaders of cults.

Courtesy Donald Driver via Twitter

Vince Biegel, Badgers linebacker

TWITTER NAME: @VinceBiegel

POST: New beginning. New haircut.

HELLER'S TAKE: R.I.P. mullet. Ah, that was Jared Allen's thing in the NFL anyway.

Courtesy Vince Biegel via Twitter

Matthew Dellavedova, Bucks guard

TWITTER NAME: @matthewdelly

POST: Straight to the pool room

HELLER'S TAKE: He's going to go swimming with that thing on? He'd sink, fast. (I have a feeling "pool room" means something entirely different in Australia.)

Courtesy Matthew Dellavedova via Twitter

Dwyane Wade, Bulls and ex-Marquette guard

INSTAGRAM NAME: @dwyanewade

POST: 10 plus years ago we talked about taking a picture like this after we won a championship and we did just that. Thanks to @shaq for helping all of our dreams come true. Great teammate, Great leader and even better friend to me in our time wearing that heat uniform. I'm man enough to say that I owe a lot of my early success to this man! Congrats on number 32 going up in the rafters big fella. It's definitely deserved x 10! #TheHeatles

HELLER'S TAKE: I really hoped they wiped off that trophy.

Courtesy Dwyane Wade via Instagram

Scooter Gennett, Brewers second baseman

INSTAGRAM NAME: @sgennett2

POST: Had a lot of fun hanging out with these Sarasota ballers at Roger Millers Camp today!

HELLER'S TAKE: Which one is Scooter? #heightjoke

Courtesy Scooter Gennett via Instagram

Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks guard

INSTAGRAM NAME: @malcolmbrogdon92

POST: happy holidays from me and mine

HELLER'S TAKE: Someone needs to buy Michael Beasley a jacket.

Courtesy Malcolm Brogdon via Instagram

Milwaukee Bucks

INSTAGRAM NAME: @bucks

POST: After the game, Thon, John and Giannis met with @antogriezmann of @fcathleticomadrid and the French National Team!!

HELLER'S TAKE: Must have run out of jerseys. Sorry, Giannis.

Courtesy Milwaukee Bucks via Instagram

Next Gallery
11

Photos of the Week: 12/11 - 12/17
Start Gallery »