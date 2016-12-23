Top Tweets: Badgers’ Biegel says goodbye to mullet
FOX Sports Wisconsin's Dave Heller scours cyberspace for the week's top tweets and Instagram posts. Scroll forth!Courtesy Vince Biegel via Twitter
Green Bay Packers
INSTAGRAM NAME: @Packers
POST: Happy #NationalUglySweaterDay! #GoPackGo
HELLER'S TAKE: Please make this the uniform for the Christmas Eve game ... please make this the uniform for the Christmas Eve game ... please make this the uniform for the Christmas Eve game ...
Jake Ryan, Packers linebacker
TWITTER NAME: @JakeRyan_47
POST: When you play in -10°...
HELLER'S TAKE: Maybe they should go back to leather helmets.
Ron Dayne, ex-Badgers running back
TWITTER NAME: @Ron33Dayne
POST: Congratulations young man #GOAT #7125
HELLER'S TAKE: Oh, and also, just a reminder on who really has more rushing yards.
Donald Driver, ex-Packers wide receiver
TWITTER NAME: @Donald_Driver80
POST: Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your outpourings of support, it's truly been a blessing to suit up in front of the best fans.#love
HELLER'S TAKE: This is a pretty incredible picture. Usually something you see reserved for leaders of cults.
Vince Biegel, Badgers linebacker
TWITTER NAME: @VinceBiegel
POST: New beginning. New haircut.
HELLER'S TAKE: R.I.P. mullet. Ah, that was Jared Allen's thing in the NFL anyway.
Matthew Dellavedova, Bucks guard
TWITTER NAME: @matthewdelly
POST: Straight to the pool room
HELLER'S TAKE: He's going to go swimming with that thing on? He'd sink, fast. (I have a feeling "pool room" means something entirely different in Australia.)
Dwyane Wade, Bulls and ex-Marquette guard
INSTAGRAM NAME: @dwyanewade
POST: 10 plus years ago we talked about taking a picture like this after we won a championship and we did just that. Thanks to @shaq for helping all of our dreams come true. Great teammate, Great leader and even better friend to me in our time wearing that heat uniform. I'm man enough to say that I owe a lot of my early success to this man! Congrats on number 32 going up in the rafters big fella. It's definitely deserved x 10! #TheHeatles
HELLER'S TAKE: I really hoped they wiped off that trophy.
Scooter Gennett, Brewers second baseman
INSTAGRAM NAME: @sgennett2
POST: Had a lot of fun hanging out with these Sarasota ballers at Roger Millers Camp today!
HELLER'S TAKE: Which one is Scooter? #heightjoke
Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks guard
INSTAGRAM NAME: @malcolmbrogdon92
POST: happy holidays from me and mine
HELLER'S TAKE: Someone needs to buy Michael Beasley a jacket.
Milwaukee Bucks
INSTAGRAM NAME: @bucks
POST: After the game, Thon, John and Giannis met with @antogriezmann of @fcathleticomadrid and the French National Team!!
HELLER'S TAKE: Must have run out of jerseys. Sorry, Giannis.