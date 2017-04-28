Potential Packers Day 2 picks in 2017 NFL Draft

The usual NFL Draft twists and turns occurred in Thursday's first round and it left the Green Bay Packers without a first-round pick.

The Packers dealt the No. 29 overall pick to Cleveland, picking up additional picks in the second and fourth rounds. The trade with the Browns moved Green Bay back just four picks and it now owns overall picks 33, 61 and 93 on Day 2.

Unless, of course, general manager Ted Thompson makes another trade, which is quite possible (and he's fielding calls) with No. 33, the first pick of the second round.

(Green Bay also owns No. 108 and No. 134 in the fourth round, Nos. 172 and 182 in the fifth round, No. 212 in the sixth round and No. 247 in the seventh round.)

Here are a number of players who are available and expected to be drafted in rounds 2-3 (listed in alphabetical order):