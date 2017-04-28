Potential Packers Day 2 picks in 2017 NFL Draft

The usual NFL Draft twists and turns occurred in Thursday's first round and it left the Green Bay Packers without a first-round pick.
The Packers dealt the No. 29 overall pick to Cleveland, picking up additional picks in the second and fourth rounds. The trade with the Browns moved Green Bay back just four picks and it now owns overall picks 33, 61 and 93 on Day 2.
Unless, of course, general manager Ted Thompson makes another trade, which is quite possible (and he's fielding calls) with No. 33, the first pick of the second round.
(Green Bay also owns No. 108 and No. 134 in the fourth round, Nos. 172 and 182 in the fifth round, No. 212 in the sixth round and No. 247 in the seventh round.)
Here are a number of players who are available and expected to be drafted in rounds 2-3 (listed in alphabetical order):
Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama
Only started his senior year but had 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four forced fumbles. Did not have great workouts and ran a bit slow (4.74 in the 40), but comes with the pedigree of having a high football IQ.
Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
He was mocked to the Packers in the first round by some analysts and was ranked higher than a few of the corners taken off the board Thursday as well by some. We know Green Bay needs cornerbacks and Awuzie (among others listed below) certainly fits the bill as someone who can come in and help immediately.
Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston
There's a lot of compliments for Bowser by analysts, such as physical, aggressive, athletic, explosive. But he's also still learning to play linebacker and, oh, got into a fight with a teammate which cost him a month of playing. Still, he finished with 5.5 sacks after garnering 8.5 as a junior.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Some analysts thought he was the best running back in the draft. So why is he still available? Cook had shoulder injuries, was known to fumble and has off-the-field concerns. Still, he is probably the biggest threat to break a long run on any given play of all the backs available this year. Of course, if the Packers passed on Ruben Foster, who was available if Green Bay stayed put at No. 29, and his off-field baggage, would they pull the trigger on Cook?
Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
Green Bay does already have some young inside linebackers, but Cunningham is an every-down type player who had over 100 tackles in each of the last two seasons as well as 16.5 tackles for loss in both 2016 and 2015.
Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
Tall (6-2) corner who doesn't have great speed but makes plays. Douglas had eight interceptions in 2016, which tied for the most in the nation. Could be a Round 3 target.
Dan Feeney, G, Indiana
Another borderline first-round talent who went unchosen Thursday. A four-year starter, he allowed just one sack at Indiana. A mauler who could play center, too.
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
A big back (6-0, 233 lbs.), although usually opts not to try and run defenders over. Not a breakaway-type back, although he did rush for 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016. Also a decent receiver. Could be a good fit in Green Bay's offense.
Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
Arguably the top cornerback in the draft before he blew out his Achilles at Washington's Pro Day. He'd likely start the season on the PUP list and perhaps could play in the second half of 2017, but this would be a pick for the future -- presuming the Packers think he can come back from his injury and be the player he once was. High risk, high reward. He won't make it to Day 3 and perhaps not even out of the second round.
Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
Has good size and speed and could be a good complement to Ty Montgomery. Kamara is also a good pass-catcher, important in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense. However, Kamara has never carried the ball 20 times at Tennessee and has had some off-the-field issues, too.
Kevin King, CB, Washington
Excuse us if you've heard this before, but many draft analysts had King going in the first round. King has the height (6-foot-3) that teams crave. He was overshadowed a bit at Washington by Jones but he has the potential to be a No. 1 cornerback.
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
He's the best quarterback on the board left. Does Green Bay need a QB? Probably not, although Rodgers is 33. If the Packers aren't satisfied with Brett Hundley as the backup then maybe. Nah, probably not. But he could be why Green Bay trades the No. 33 pick.
Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
Some mock drafts had Lamp being Green Bay's first-round pick. Yes, the Packers signed Jahri Evans the day before the draft, but that's a short-term move. Lamp would be for the long-term. According to the Associated Press, Lamp is "considered the most sound blocker in the class."
Carl Lawson, DE/OLB, Auburn
Very productive college player who had 13.5 TFL, nine sacks and 24 quarterback hurries in 2016. Lawson not only has good speed (4.67 in the 40 at the combine) but also is strong (35 reps at 225 pounds). He has had some injuries (torn ACL) but could fit in on Green Bay's defensive line.
Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
A little shorter (5-10) than the other cornerbacks available, but he was productive at Michigan both in defending the pass and in run support. Was accused of domestic violence in the offseason.
Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
Another player who has slipped in part because of character issues. If Green Bay wants to (again) try to bolster the middle of the line, McDowell is the top guy to go after.
Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
Like Cook, arguably the top -- one of the top -- backs in the draft. Also like Cook, he comes with a red flag and his includes video proof which will be shown over and over and over again in whatever city he ends up. This pick will likely bring out non-football fans in protest. So there's definitely a public relations element here. But the reward is also potentially very high. And, again, as we mentioned with Cook, the Packers chose to trade out of the first round instead of taking linebacker Foster, who was considered a top-10 talent.
Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
Moreau was a potential first-round pick but that was definitely derailed after he tore his pectoral muscle at UCLA's Pro Day. He has good speed and athleticism, although still new to cornerback after initially playing running back with the Bruins.
Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
The other running back in the Sooners backfield. Perine split time with Mixon and rushed for 1,060 yards on 196 carries even though he missed three games due to a leg injury. Like Foreman, he's a big back (5-10 1/2, 233 lbs.) and he's tough to bring down. He's not a home run threat and might not be a third-down back, but that's OK with Montgomery around.
Derek Rivers, OLB, Youngstown State
This small-school linebacker has been rising up the draft charts thanks to some impressive workouts. He is a pass-rushing specialist and could be very effective in the NFL. But he's not a guy you want to have to put in coverage, so his role is a bit specialized. Still, the NFL loves the kind of athleticism Rivers brings to the table. He might not get out of the second round.
Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama
Another supposed first-round talent who wasn't picked on Thursday. He was a tackle in college but could move to guard in the pros. From the AP: "Robinson is sort of the flip side of Lamp. All the athleticism and ideal size, but his footwork gets sloppy and his play was inconsistent. He can dominate and those physical tools could lead to a long and productive career."
Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
Beyond players with injury or off-the-field concerns, it's hard to imagine a player whose stock has fallen as far as Tabor's this offseason. Poor workouts and slow 40 times dropped Tabor from a first-round pick to Day 2 (and perhaps Day 3). Do you trust the film or the workouts?
Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
Another quality player from the Crimson Tide, Williams was a second-team All-American in 2016. Another player who creates havoc in the backfield, Williams had 16 TFL and nine sacks in 2016 and 12.5 TFL and 10.5 sacks in 2015. The question mark here would be is he just another cog in the machine of a great program and defense rather than an impact player at the next level?
Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
The Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year had 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 216, both of which led the conference. He would likely have to move to outside linebacker in Green Bay's 3-4 defense. Known as a hard worker, this does not seem like an issue.
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
Like King in Washington, Wilson got overshadowed some in Florida, where he teamed with Tabor. But he has good size (6-1 1/2) and decent speed. Again, another corner who could help from Day 1.