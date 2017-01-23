PHOTOS: Packers at Falcons (NFC championship game)
Packers Falcons Football
Check out the best photos from the Green Bay Packers' 44-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game.AP Photo David Goldman
Fans arrive to the Georgia Dome before the NFL football NFC championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.AP Photo David Goldman
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs past Atlanta Falcons defender Jalen Collins during the second half of the NFC Championship Game.USA TODAY Sports Jason Getz
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones pulls down a reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter during the third quarter.USA TODAY Sports Dan Powers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson cannot hang onto a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford during the second quarter.USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer
The Green Bay Packers huddle up before the NFL football NFC championship game.AP Photo David Goldman
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews stops Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman on a run during the first half of then NFC championship game.AP Photo AP
The Green Bay Packers huddle during the first half of the NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons.AP Photo David Goldman
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws while being hit by Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones during the first half of the NFC championship game.AP Photo John Bazemore
Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski fumbles during the first half of the NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons.AP Photo John Bazemore
