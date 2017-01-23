PHOTOS: Packers at Falcons (NFC championship game)

Check out the best photos from the Green Bay Packers' 44-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game.

Fans arrive to the Georgia Dome before the NFL football NFC championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs past Atlanta Falcons defender Jalen Collins during the second half of the NFC Championship Game.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones pulls down a reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter during the third quarter.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson cannot hang onto a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford during the second quarter.

The Green Bay Packers huddle up before the NFL football NFC championship game.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews stops Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman on a run during the first half of then NFC championship game.

The Green Bay Packers huddle during the first half of the NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws while being hit by Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones during the first half of the NFC championship game.

Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski fumbles during the first half of the NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs past Atlanta Falcons defender Jalen Collins during the second half of the NFC championship game.

