Photos of the Week: 1/15/17-1/21/17
Check out the best Wisconsin sports photos of the past week, featuring the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Badgers.
Sunday, Jan. 15: Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook drags his feet inbounds to complete a 36-yard catch with three seconds remaining in the NFL Divisonal Round matchup between Green Bay and the Dallas Cowboys. The catch set up a last-second field goal attempt in the Packers’ 34-31 win over the Cowboys.USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj
Sunday, Jan. 15: Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby attempts a game-winning 51-yard field goal to send the Packers to the NFC Championship game.USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj
Sunday, Jan. 15: Green Bay Packers teammates mob kicker Mason Crosby after his walk-off field goal beat the Dallas Cowboys, 34-31.USA TODAY Sports William Glasheen
Wednesday, Jan. 18: Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley puts up a contested layup in the Bucks’ 111-91 loss to the Houston Rockets.NBAE/Getty Images Bill Baptist
Friday, Jan. 20: Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe grabs the ball against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Amway Center in Orlando.USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement
Friday, Jan. 20: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center in Orlando. The Bucks lost 112-96.USA TODAY Sports Kim Klement
Saturday, Jan. 21: Marquette's Katin Reinhardt (right), followed by Jajuan Johnson and Luke Fischer, greets fans following an upset of No. 7 Creighton in Omaha, Neb. Marquette won 102-94.Associated Press Nati Harnik
Saturday, Jan. 21: Wisconsin players cheer at the buzzer after defeating Minnesota in overtime in Minneapolis. The Badgers won 78-76.Associated Press Jim Mone
Saturday, Jan. 21: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks the ball over Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside during the first half at American Airlines Arena in Miami.USA TODAY Sports Jasen Vinlove
Saturday, Jan. 21: Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd holds his head as he sits on the bench during the second half against the Miami Heat. The Bucks dropped their fifth straight, 109-97.Associated Press Wilfredo Lee