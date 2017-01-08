Photos of the Week: 1/1/17-1/6/17
Sunday, Jan. 1: Marquette Golden Eagles center Luke Fischer drives to the basket during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Marquette lost 69-66.USA TODAY Sports Vincent Carchietta
Sunday, Jan. 1: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in Detroit.USA TODAY Sports Tim Fuller
Sunday, Jan. 1: Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski (right) is congratulated by tight end Jared Cook after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Lions in Detroit.Associated Press Paul Sancya
Sunday, Jan. 1: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams dunks the ball on the goal post after a touchdown during the second half against the Lions in Detroit. The Packers won 31-24.Associated Press Duane Burleson
Monday, Jan. 2: Wisconsin Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli catches a touchdown pass in front of Western Michigan Broncos cornerback Darius Phillips and linebacker Caleb Bailey in the fourth quarter of the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.USA TODAY Sports Tim Heitman
Monday, Jan. 2: Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Sojourn Shelton celebrates after defeating the Western Michigan Broncos, 24-16, in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron
Tuesday, Jan. 3: Wisconsin's Alex Illikainen blocks the shot of Indiana's Thomas Bryant during the first half in Bloomington, Ind. The Badgers won 75-68.Associated Press Darron Cummings
Wednesday, Jan. 4: The Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with Giannis Antetokounmpo after he hit the game-winning shot against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks won 105-104.NBAE via Getty Images Nathaniel S. Butler
Friday, Jan. 6: Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker dunks against the New York Knicks at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wis. The Bucks lost 116-111.USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch
Saturday, Jan. 7: Marquette's Jajuan Johnson goes up for a shot against Villanova's Mikal Bridges during the first half in Philadelphia. Marquette lost 93-81.Associated Press Matt Slocum