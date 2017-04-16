Photos of the Week: 4/9/17-4/15/17

Sunday, April 9: Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell watches their game against the Chicago Cubs in Milwaukee. The Brewers lost 7-4.
Associated PressJeffrey Phelps
Monday, April 10: Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon shoots the ball around Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams during the third quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Bucks won 89-79.
USA TODAY SportsJeff Hanisch
Tuesday, April 11: The Milwaukee Brewers' Keon Broxton slides safely into second base before the tag of Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis during the third inning in Toronto. The Brewers won 4-3.
Associated PressNathan Denette
Wednesday, April 12: Milwaukee Brewers players celebrate following their 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.
Associated PressFrank Gunn
Wednesday, April 12: Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker reaches for a loose ball in front of Boston Celtics center Al Horford during the second quarter at TD Garden. The Bucks lost 112-94.
USA TODAY SportsWinslow Townson
Thursday, April 13: The Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Thames celebrates in the dugout after his solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo during the fifth inning in Cincinnati. The Brewers won 5-1.
Associated PressJohn Minchillo
Friday, April 14: The Milwaukee Brewers' Domingo Santana breaks his bat on a foul tip off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Scott Feldman during the fifth inning in Cincinnati. The Brewers won 10-4.
Associated PressJohn Minchillo
Saturday, April 15: The Milwaukee Brewers' Hernan Perez hits a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias in the sixth inning in Cincinnati. The Brewers lost 7-5.
Associated PressJohn Minchillo
Saturday, April 15: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks past Toronto Raptors forwards Serge Ibaka (left), DeMarre Carroll (center) and PJ Tucker during the first half in the first round of the playoffs in Toronto.
Associated PressNathan Denette
Saturday, April 15: Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell dunks against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of Game 1. The Bucks won 97-83.