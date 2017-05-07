Photos of the Week: 4/30/17-5/6/17

Sunday, April 30: The Milwaukee Brewers' Matt Garza pitched seven strikeouts and no walks in 6 2/3 innings in his second start of the season, against the Atlanta Braves in Milwaukee.
Associated PressTom Lynn
Sunday, April 30: Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Domingo Santana reacts after hitting a two home run against the Atlanta Braves at Miller Park. Santana had all four of the Crew's RBI on two home runs and the Brewers won 4-3.
USA TODAY SportsBenny Sieu
Monday, May 1: Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw rounds the bases after hitting a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee won 7-5.
Associated PressJeff Roberson
Monday, May 1: Milwaukee Brewers closing pitcher Neftali Feliz celebrates on the mound after recording the final out in the series-opening win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
USA TODAY SportsJeff Curry
Tuesday, May 2: Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Nick Franklin is safe at first as St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez waits for the throw from Matt Carpenter.
Associated PressJeff Roberson
Thursday, May 4: Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton watches his solo home run during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Associated PressJeff Roberson
Thursday, May 4: Jesus Aguilar of the Milwaukee Brewers looks skyward as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run -- the first of his career -- during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Associated PressJeff Roberson
Friday, May 5: Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer leaps for a high throw.
USA TODAY SportsCharles LeClaire
Friday, May 5: Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams carries the ball during a drill at the Packers rookie minicamp.
USA TODAY SportsMark Hoffman
Friday, May 5: Green Bay Packers second-round pick Kevin King (second from left) warms up with three teammates during rookie minicamp.