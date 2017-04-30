Photos of the Week: 4/23/17-4/29/17

Sunday, April 23: Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina celebrates after hitting his first homer of the year, a solo shot iin the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park. The Brewers lost 6-4.
USA TODAY SportsBenny Sieu
Monday, April 24: Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker dunks the ball past Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan during the first half of Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Toronto.
Associated PressNathan Denette
Monday, April 24: Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe and Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas shove each other after a foul by Valanciunas during the second half of Game 5 in Toronto. The Bucks lost 118-93.
Associated PressFrank Gunn
Monday, April 24: Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames connects with his first of two home runs in an 11-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Associated PressMorry Gash
Tuesday, April 25: The Milwaukee Brewers' Hernan Perez celebrates one of his two triples with third base coach Ed Sedar. The Brewers won 9-1.
Associated PressMorry Gash
Thursday, April 27: The Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton has the ball stripped during the second half of Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors in Milwaukee. The Bucks fought back from a 25-point deficit to lead in the fourth quarter, but lost 92-89.
Associated PressMorry Gash
Thursday, April 27: Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia.
Associated PressMatt Rourke
Friday, April 28: The Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia reacts after nearly being hit by a pitch during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Milwaukee. The Brewers lost 10-8.
Associated PressMorry Gash
Friday, April 28: Washington's Kevin King poses with former Green Bay Packer Jim Taylor and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after King was selected by the Packers during the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia.
Associated PressMatt Rourke
Saturday, April 29: The Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Villar looks back to the dugout after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in Milwaukee. The Brewers lost 11-3.