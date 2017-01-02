PHOTOS: Badgers win 24-16 in the Cotton Bowl

Wisconsin Badgers players look on from the field prior to the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at AT&T Stadium.

Tim Heitman Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus carried the ball twice for 34 yards in the Cotton Bowl against Western Michigan.

Tim Heitman Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Badgers quarterback Bart Houston looks to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Western Michigan Broncos at AT&T Stadium.

Tim Heitman Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Badgers running back Corey Clement celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Badgers safety Leo Musso tallied nine tackles in the Cotton Bowl victory.

Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Badgers defenders D'Cota Dixon and Leo Musso take down Western Michigan wide receiver Michael Henry.

Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement dives for yardage during the first quarter.

Kevin Jairaj Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bart Houston and offensive lineman David Edwards celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Western Michigan Broncos in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

Kevin Jairaj Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate after defeating the Western Michigan Broncos 24-16 at AT&T Stadium.

Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Natrell Jamerson and his Badgers teammates celebrate after defeating the Western Michigan Broncos 24-16 at AT&T Stadium.

Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate after defeating the Western Michigan Broncos 24-16 at AT&T Stadium.

Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

