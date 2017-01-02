PHOTOS: Badgers win 24-16 in the Cotton Bowl
Wisconsin Badgers players look on from the field prior to the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at AT&T Stadium.Tim Heitman Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus carried the ball twice for 34 yards in the Cotton Bowl against Western Michigan.Tim Heitman Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Badgers quarterback Bart Houston looks to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Western Michigan Broncos at AT&T Stadium.Tim Heitman Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Badgers running back Corey Clement celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Western Michigan Broncos during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Badgers safety Leo Musso tallied nine tackles in the Cotton Bowl victory.Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Badgers defenders D'Cota Dixon and Leo Musso take down Western Michigan wide receiver Michael Henry.Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement dives for yardage during the first quarter.Kevin Jairaj Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Bart Houston and offensive lineman David Edwards celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Western Michigan Broncos in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.Kevin Jairaj Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate after defeating the Western Michigan Broncos 24-16 at AT&T Stadium.Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Natrell Jamerson and his Badgers teammates celebrate after defeating the Western Michigan Broncos 24-16 at AT&T Stadium.Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate after defeating the Western Michigan Broncos 24-16 at AT&T Stadium.Jerome Miron Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports