PHOTOS: Packers at Lions
Detroit Lions offensive guard Graham Glasgow waits for player introductions behind blue lasers before the game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Paul Sancya
Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor chases Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Carlos Osorio
Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski rushes during the first half against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Paul Sancya
Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski flips over Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Duane Burleson
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Paul Sancya
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Duane Burleson
Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and cornerback Damarious Randall take down Detroit Lions fullback Zach Zenner during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Duane Burleson
Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin (right) and middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead tackle Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Duane Burleson
Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski, defended by Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (top), falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Paul Sancya
Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski (right) is congratulated by tight end Jared Cook after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Paul Sancya
Green Bay Packers tight end Richard Rodgers is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Duane Burleson
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is pushed out of bounds by Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Jose Juarez
The Detroit Lions defensive line attempts to block the field goal by Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby during the first half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Paul Sancya
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams catches a 3-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Paul Sancya
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams dunks the ball on the goal post after a touchdown during the second half against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.Associated Press Duane Burleson