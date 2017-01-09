PHOTOS: Packers vs. Giants (NFC Wild Card)
Fans line up outside before the NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Jan. 8, 2017.USA TODAY Sports Jerry Lai
Green Bay Packers fans cheer outside of Lambeau Field before an NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.Associated Press Mike Roemer
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Jan. 8, 2017.USA TODAY Sports Jerry Lai
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Jan. 8, 2017.USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Jan. 8, 2017.USA TODAY Sports Adam Wesley
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham catches a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Jan. 8, 2017.USA TODAY Sports Adam Wesley
New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz runs against Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall during the first half of an NFC Wild Card game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.Associated Press Mike Roemer
Green Bay Packers strong safety Micah Hyde breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard during the first half of an NFC Wild Card game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.Associated Press Mike Roemer
New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook during the first half of an NFC Wild Card game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.Associated Press Matt Ludke
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by New York Giants cornerback Coty Sensabaugh during the first half of an NFC Wild Card game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.Associated Press Mike Roemer
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is carted off the field after an injury against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Jan. 8, 2017.USA TODAY Sports Dan Powers
Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook runs against New York Giants outside linebacker Jonathan Casillas during the first half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Jan. 8, 2017.USA TODAY Sports Jerry Lai
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a hail mary for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Jan. 8, 2017.USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrates after scoring on a touchdown reception against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Jan. 8, 2017.USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Jan.USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch
New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King runs to the end zone for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall during the second half of an NFC Wild Card game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.Associated Press Mike Roemer
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.Associated Press Matt Ludke
Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski celebrates with fans after his touchfown run during the second half of an NFC Wild Card game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.Associated Press Mike Roemer