The talk about the Bucks when it comes to defense usually revolves around length. But don't forget active. Milwaukee has been very active against Toronto. In the two wins, the Raptors have shot 36.0 percent and 33.8 percent from the field. In the one loss, it was 48.1 percent. That is no coincidence. In Game 3, DeMar DeRozen missed all eight of his field-goal attempts. Kyle Lowry shot 4 of 10 and Serge Ibaka 3 of 8. The one highlight people will see over and over again is Giannis Antetokounmpo's block of Norman Powell with his elbow but remember that Giannis hustled over to make that rejection. Active. By the way, Milwaukee allowed just 100.6 points per game in the 27 games after the All-Star break, so this is not something new.
NBAENBAE/Getty Images
This is why the Bucks signed Matthew Dellavedova
Delly struggled with his shot in Games 1 and 2, but made 4 of 5 in Game 3 including both of his 3-point attempts. But we also saw what Dellavedova does well -- get under the skin of the opposing team. Whether it is because of setting high picks or just being a pest, Toronto players let Dellavedova frustrate them. Mental edge: Delly.
Benny SieuBenny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Middleton found his stroke
Khris Middleton had made just 10 of 29 shots in the first two games and in Milwaukee's last playoff appearance in 2014-15, he made only 38.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. He put any worrying about his shot to the side, coming out firing in Game 3. Middleton made his first four shots and five of his first six as the Bucks quickly got out to a lead they would never relinquish. By the way, Middleton also had seven assists and no turnovers Thursday, giving him 18 assists with just three turnovers in the series.
Benny SieuBenny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Beasley can contribute
A mea culpa on our part. We noted after Game 2 how Michael Beasley didn't play and saw just six minutes of action in Game 1, so we figured the forward was out of head coach Jason Kidd's main rotation. Silly us. Beasley checked in to Game 3 in the first quarter and hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half. He ended up with 13 points (on 5-of-9 shooting) in 20 minutes and his defense, which can be iffy, was adequate. Beasley finished with a box score plus/minus of +8 and a Defensive Rating of 87.
Getty ImagesGetty Images
The Raptors haven't figured out how to stop Monroe
After having pretty decent success against Greg Monroe in four regular-season matchups, Toronto hasn't been able to contain the Bucks center yet. In Game 3, Monroe had 16 points (on 6-of-11 shooting) in 23 minutes while grabbing seven rebounds. His Offensive Ratings the first three games have been an incredible 124, 152 and 124. Monroe is shooting 54.8 percent from the field, hasn't missed a free throw in 14 attempts, has a 64.6 percent true shooting percentage, 27.2 usage percentage and his a 31.3 Player Efficiency Rating. Phew. Monroe is also playing more minutes this series than he did in the regular season vs. the Raptors, when he topped 20 minutes just once (21:31 -- he's played more than that in each of the first three games). Keep feeding the Moose!