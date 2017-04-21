Milwaukee's defense is legit

The talk about the Bucks when it comes to defense usually revolves around length. But don't forget active. Milwaukee has been very active against Toronto. In the two wins, the Raptors have shot 36.0 percent and 33.8 percent from the field. In the one loss, it was 48.1 percent. That is no coincidence. In Game 3, DeMar DeRozen missed all eight of his field-goal attempts. Kyle Lowry shot 4 of 10 and Serge Ibaka 3 of 8. The one highlight people will see over and over again is Giannis Antetokounmpo's block of Norman Powell with his elbow but remember that Giannis hustled over to make that rejection. Active. By the way, Milwaukee allowed just 100.6 points per game in the 27 games after the All-Star break, so this is not something new.