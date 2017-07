Milwaukee Bucks fans are able to get their first look at 2017 top draft pick D.J. Wilson in the NBA's Las Vergas Summer League. Who knows what the future holds for Wilson, but he's hardly the only Milwaukee player to get his start playing on a summer team. Nearly all the current Bucks have seen action in one of the NBA's offseason leagues, including Thon Maker and Rashad Vaughn, who are playing alongside Wilson this July. Here's a look at how the other Bucks (beyond Maker, Vaughn and Gary Payton II, all playing this year) did in their summer forays.

NBAE/Getty Images