Top Tweets: Brogdon’s ‘posterizing’ dunk over LeBron takes a new twist
FOX Sports Wisconsin's Dave Heller scours cyberspace for the week's top tweets and Instagram posts. Scroll forth!Courtesy Malcolm Brogdon via Twitter
Josh Gasser, ex-Badgers guard
INSTAGRAM NAME: @jpgasser21
POST: Teaching the Doctor how to jump
HELLER'S TAKE: I need to know: Did the NBA legend wear a name tag and if so did it read Dr. J or Julius E.?
Jonathan Villar, Brewers infielder
INSTAGRAM NAME: @jonathanvillar2
POST: #weeoooklkteamjv2 aqui en el airport en espera. With my bro @hegatheway
HELLER'S TAKE: I figured Villar would be of a fan of the Flyers or Jets.Courtesy Jonathan Villar via Instagram
Marcus Cromartie, 49ers and ex-Badgers cornerback
TWITTER NAME: @Cromartie_M
POST: How you watch football games when you not in the playoffs...Lol #NFLPlayoffs #NextYearOurYear
HELLER'S TAKE: Safety important off the field, too.
Joe Ferguson, Badgers safety
TWITTER NAME: @joeferg5
POST: I'm out
HELLER'S TAKE: The lesson here: Don't ever doubt the knowledge of your mother.
Griffin Grady, Badgers linebacker
TWITTER NAME: @grifgrady47
POST: Superstitions lead to victories... had to make up for leaving my #TerribleTowel in Madison. #BeatThePatriots #HereWeGo
HELLER'S TAKE: This might not go over well in Wisconsin in two weeks.
Alex Hornibrook, Badgers quarterback
TWITTER NAME: @alex_hornibrook
POST: At a rest stop in the middle of Pennsylvania and look what I found
HELLER'S TAKE: #TheHornibrookEffect. (Or he planted it. We're going to go with the former.)
Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks guard
INSTAGRAM NAME: @malcolmbrogdon92
POST: Family
HELLER'S TAKE: Forget posterized, Brogdon's family is taking his dunk on LeBron James to a new level.Courtesy Malcolm Brogdon via Instagram
Brett Phillips, Brewers prospect
TWITTER NAME: @Brett_Phillips8
POST: Rolling up to Spring Training in my new vehicle... #Brewers #Packers #Represent
HELLER'S TAKE: Now here's a player who knows what it takes to be a fan favorite.
Eddie Lacy, Packers running back
TWITTER NAME: @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42
POST: Always smilin' (smile emoji) #TBT #HighSchool
HELLER'S TAKE: Yeah, yeah, whatever Eddie. Isn't that the guy who plays Daryl Dixon on "The Walking Dead" to the left of Lacy?
Beau Allen, Eagles and ex-Badgers defensive tackle
TWITTER NAME: @Beau_Allen
POST: "Sick crop top Beau (handshake emoji)" - @VP
HELLER'S TAKE: Funny thing is, I can imagine this is exactly how that conversation went.Courtesy Beau Allen via Twitter