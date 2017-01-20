Top Tweets: Brogdon’s ‘posterizing’ dunk over LeBron takes a new twist

FOX Sports Wisconsin's Dave Heller scours cyberspace for the week's top tweets and Instagram posts. Scroll forth!

Courtesy Malcolm Brogdon via Twitter

Josh Gasser, ex-Badgers guard

INSTAGRAM NAME: @jpgasser21

POST: Teaching the Doctor how to jump

HELLER'S TAKE: I need to know: Did the NBA legend wear a name tag and if so did it read Dr. J or Julius E.?

Courtesy Josh Gasser via Instagram

Jonathan Villar, Brewers infielder

INSTAGRAM NAME: @jonathanvillar2

POST: #weeoooklkteamjv2 aqui en el airport en espera. With my bro @hegatheway

HELLER'S TAKE: I figured Villar would be of a fan of the Flyers or Jets.

Courtesy Jonathan Villar via Instagram

Marcus Cromartie, 49ers and ex-Badgers cornerback

TWITTER NAME: @Cromartie_M

POST: How you watch football games when you not in the playoffs...Lol #NFLPlayoffs #NextYearOurYear

HELLER'S TAKE: Safety important off the field, too.

Courtesy Marcus Cromartie via Twitter

Joe Ferguson, Badgers safety

TWITTER NAME: @joeferg5

POST: I'm out

HELLER'S TAKE: The lesson here: Don't ever doubt the knowledge of your mother.

Courtesy Joe Ferguson via Twitter

Griffin Grady, Badgers linebacker

TWITTER NAME: @grifgrady47

POST: Superstitions lead to victories... had to make up for leaving my #TerribleTowel in Madison. #BeatThePatriots #HereWeGo

HELLER'S TAKE: This might not go over well in Wisconsin in two weeks.

Courtesy Griffin Grady via Twitter

Alex Hornibrook, Badgers quarterback

TWITTER NAME: @alex_hornibrook

POST: At a rest stop in the middle of Pennsylvania and look what I found

HELLER'S TAKE: #TheHornibrookEffect. (Or he planted it. We're going to go with the former.)

Courtesy Alex Hornibrook via Twitter

Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks guard

INSTAGRAM NAME: @malcolmbrogdon92

POST: Family

HELLER'S TAKE: Forget posterized, Brogdon's family is taking his dunk on LeBron James to a new level.

Courtesy Malcolm Brogdon via Instagram

Brett Phillips, Brewers prospect

TWITTER NAME: @Brett_Phillips8

POST: Rolling up to Spring Training in my new vehicle... #Brewers #Packers #Represent

HELLER'S TAKE: Now here's a player who knows what it takes to be a fan favorite.

Courtesy Brett Phillips via Twitter

Eddie Lacy, Packers running back

TWITTER NAME: @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42

POST: Always smilin' (smile emoji)  #TBT #HighSchool

HELLER'S TAKE: Yeah, yeah, whatever Eddie. Isn't that the guy who plays Daryl Dixon on "The Walking Dead" to the left of Lacy?

Courtesy Eddie Lacy via Twitter

Beau Allen, Eagles and ex-Badgers defensive tackle

TWITTER NAME: @Beau_Allen

POST: "Sick crop top Beau (handshake emoji)" - @VP

HELLER'S TAKE: Funny thing is, I can imagine this is exactly how that conversation went.

Courtesy Beau Allen via Twitter

