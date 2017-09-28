Ranking the Milwaukee Bucks 2017-18 fan giveaways
Johnny Mac jersey (Jan. 26 to first 5,000 kids 14 and under)
Ray Allen lunch bag (March 4 to first 5,000 kids 14 and under)
Retro shooting shirt (Oct. 20 to first 10,000 adults)
50th anniversary cap (Dec. 8 to first 5,000 adults)
Giannis Starting Lineup figurine (Jan. 5 to first 5,000 fans)
Retro Bango toothbrush holder (Feb. 25 to first 5,000 kids 14 and under)
Retro pennant (April 5 to first 10,000 fans)
Alarm clock (Feb. 27 to first 5,000 fans)
Viewfinder (March 25 to first 5,000 fans)
"B" sweater coozie (Dec. 22 to first 5,000 adults)
Magnet schedule (Oct. 21 to all fans)
Tote bag (Nov. 15 to first 10,000 fans)
