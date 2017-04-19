Jason Kidd is basically using a seven-man rotation

During the regular season, Milwaukee had 12 players average 10 or more minutes (not including Gary Payton II, who averaged 16.5 minutes in six games). Maker was not among those 12 (at 9.9 minutes). In the first two games, Kidd has limited his bench play, with only Monroe and Dellavedova seeing extended time. In both games, four players played 30+ minutes (Middleton, Antetokounmpo and Brogdon in each; Dellavedova in Game 1 and Tony Snell in Game 2). Besides Dellavedova (who has played 31 and 22 minutes), Monroe, who averaged 22.5 minutes off the bench in the regular season, has been the only regular substitute, playing 46 minutes in the two games. In Game 2, Kidd used Mirza Teletovic (12 minutes), Jason Terry (5) and Spencer Hawes (5) in limited fashion. In Game 1, Michael Beasley played five minutes and Rashad Vaughn got to come in at the end of the big win. John Henson has yet to play. Of the "other" subs, all have had a negative box score plus/minus in their appearances with the exception of Hawes in Game 2 (+2). Barring foul trouble or maybe the need for another 3-point sniper on the court, it sure looks like Kidd is going to rely on just those above-mentioned seven players. Toronto, by the way, is basically using an eight-man rotation with its starting five plus Cory Joseph, Patterson and P.J. Tucker.