Photos of the Week: 4/2/17-4/8/17 FOX Sports Wisconsin Apr 9, 2017 at 3:21p ET Scroll through the best images from Wisconsin sports this past week. Saturday, April 7: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on during his team's playoff-clinching win in Philadelphia. Courtesy USA Today Sports Monday, April 3: Milwaukee Brewers fans play bags outside of Miller Park in anticipation of Opening Day. Courtesy USA Today Sports Monday, April 3: Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar throws to first during a 7-5 loss on Opening Day to the Colorado Rockies. Benny Sieu Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports Tuesday, April 4: Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw connects for one of his two doubles during a 6-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Jeff Hanisch Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Sunday, April 2: Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Payton II dunks against the Dallas Mavericks in his NBA debut at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wis. The Bucks lost 109-105. USA TODAY Sports Benny Sieu Wednesday, April 5: Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames celebrates his first Major League Baseball home run since 2012. The Brewers topped the Rockies 6-1. AP Thursday, April 6: Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar gestures after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies. AP Thursday, April 6: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hangs from the rim after dunking over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and guard Jeff Teague. Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP Friday, April 7: Ryan Braun scores the game-winning run in the 11th inning on a wild pitch. The Brewers beat the Cubs 2-1. AP Friday, April 7: Milwaukee Brewers infielders Jonathan Villar and Orlando Arcia celebrate a clutch double play in extra innings in the 2-1 win over the Cubs. AP