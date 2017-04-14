Top Tweets: Bucks to sign free agent … Aaron Rodgers? Tom Dierberger @tomdierberger FOX Sports Wisconsin Apr 14, 2017 at 9:00a ET FOX Sports Wisconsin's Tom Dierberger rounds up the top social media posts of the week Joe Camporeale Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports LeRoy Butler, former Packers safety TWITTER HANDLE: @leap36 TWEET: Last day to pre order Leap bobble head tomorrow at noon. We are 45 days out for delivery TOM'S TAKE: I really hope this bobblehead can jump! Courtesy LeRoy Butler via Twitter Joe Thomas, former Badgers offensive lineman TWITTER HANDLE: @joethomas73 TWEET: Possible @JManziel2 sighting in Berea? Maybe he's being brought in for interview 4 management level position? TOM'S TAKE: *Breaking news sounder* Courtesy Joe Thomas via Twitter Jason Terry, Bucks guard TWITTER HANDLE: @jasonterry31 TWEET: Congrats Laci Hawthorne true definition of hard work and dedication @Lady_Jets #AnotherOne #CollegeBound TOM'S TAKE: Ok, the "Lady Jets" is a sweet team name. Courtesy Jason Terry via Twitter Hilary Knight, former Badgers forward TWITTER HANDLE: @Hilary_Knight TWEET: Liney baes 😍 #2017WWC #OwnIt TOM'S TAKE: USA! USA! Courtesy Hilary Knight via Twitter Harry Froling, Marquette forward TWITTER HANDLE: @HarryFroling TWEET: Good luck to my little (taller) brother in his national tournament right now! Undefeated so far so let's keep it that way!!!! #mubb2018? 〽️ TOM'S TAKE: Those would make some nice posters. Courtesy Harry Froling via Twitter Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers cornerback TWITTER HANDLE: @haha_cd6 TWEET: I'll Take it.🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾 TOM'S TAKE: Leaked photo of the NFL Wonderlic? Courtesy Ha Ha Clinton-Dix via Twitter Clint Parks, trainer (via Bronson Koenig) TWITTER HANDLE: @Brotherhood05 TWEET: @BronsonK_24 best shooter and tough shot maker in the draft just need 1 team to believe in him and he will do the rest #TMC #HoChunkNation TOM'S TAKE: He would look pretty nice in a Bucks uniform! Courtesy Clint Parks via Twitter Dwyane Wade, former Marquette guard TWITTER HANDLE: @DwyaneWade TWEET: #YoungMe #2000 #RichardBulldogs TOM'S TAKE: Not sure if 2000 is the year the picture was taken or the amount of points he scored in one prep season... Courtesy Dwyane Wade via Twitter Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback TWITTER HANDLE: @AaronRodgers12 TWEET: I'll be working on my #midrange tirelessly until that day comes. Maybe the @Bucks can bring back @DrewGooden to be my shooting coach? #poll TOM'S TAKE: Rodgers' #midrange is the best hashtag on Twitter. Gets me every time. Joe Camporeale Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Joe Thomas, former Badgers offensive lineman TWITTER HANDLE: @joethomas73 TWEET: Mr @RandyRRQuaid, big fan here. I couldn't help but noticed you followed me recently. Thank U! I've only one question...who wore it better? TOM'S TAKE: Wait ... who's who? Courtesy Joe Thomas via Twitter Next Gallery 8 Best Packers draft picks in each round since 2000 Start Gallery »