SP Trevor Cahill, Padres

After serving mainly as a reliever the past two seasons for the Braves and Cubs, the 29-year-old Cahill has had something of a rebirth as a starting pitcher for San Diego. In 10 starts this season he has a 3.14 ERA, 1.238 WHIP with a career high (by a lot) 11.1 K/9. Those numbers certainly seem like they'd fit well in Milwaukee's rotation. However, a word of warning: He's been much better at home in Petco Park than on the road. In six starts away from home he has a 5.01 ERA and an opponent slash line of .279/.354/.450 compared to 0.72 and .169/.237/.270 in four home starts.

Contract: $1.75 million in 2017. Will be a free agent in 2018.

Likely cost: A pure rental, although doesn't come with a big salary. Probably a low-to-mid-level prospect would get it done.